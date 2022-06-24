Tour de France bikes: Brandon McNulty’s Colnago V3Rs

Brandon McNulty is expected to make the final eight riders for UAE Emirates‘ Tour de France title defense, where Tadej Pogačar is looking to pick up his third overall win in as many years.

A strong climber, McNulty will be an invaluable asset during mountain stages as Pogačar looks to steal time from his rivals. And to fly up those hills, McNulty will turn to his Colnago V3Rs all-around race bike.

McNulty’s Colnago is built up with Campagnolo Super Record as well as Campagnolo Bora wheels. It was photographed for this gallery during the Critérium du Dauphiné, and he will have the same bike at the Tour. The American will also have a new Colnago, called the “Prototipo,” available to ride at the Tour.