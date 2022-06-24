Become a Member

Tour de France bikes: Brandon McNulty’s Colnago V3Rs

The American will have this bike available as he supports Pogačar's Tour title defense

Text by: Photos by: Bettini Photo

Brandon McNulty is expected to make the final eight riders for UAE Emirates‘ Tour de France title defense, where Tadej Pogačar is looking to pick up his third overall win in as many years.

A strong climber, McNulty will be an invaluable asset during mountain stages as Pogačar looks to steal time from his rivals. And to fly up those hills, McNulty will turn to his Colnago V3Rs all-around race bike.

McNulty’s Colnago is built up with Campagnolo Super Record as well as Campagnolo Bora wheels. It was photographed for this gallery during the Critérium du Dauphiné, and he will have the same bike at the Tour. The American will also have a new Colnago, called the “Prototipo,” available to ride at the Tour.

 

UAE Emirates is one of only three teams in the Tour de France on Campagnolo. McNulty’s bike is built with the top tier Super Record EPS group and Campagnolo Bora One 35 wheels.

The disc brake version is shown here but the team is known to opt for the rim brake version for climbs.

An SRM Super Record crankset with Look Keo pedals measures his power output.

McNulty was prepared for a hillier stage with an 11-32T cassette.

McNulty is one of 13 Americans in the WorldTour.

There’s not a cable in sight here. An SRM PC8 head unit displays all the power data McNulty needs during a stage.

The V3Rs comes with an integrated handlebar-stem combo with an aerodynamic handlebar shape.

McNulty rides a Prologo saddle.

The V3Rs looks slated to get replaced in the near future by a new “Prototipo” Colnago model.