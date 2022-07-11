Tour de France bikes: Ben O’Connor’s Teammachine SLR01

Ben O’Connor stormed onto everyone’s radar last season with a breakthrough fourth place performance at the Tour de France. This season, the Australian returned to the Tour as the leader for his AG2R Citroën Team but found different fortunes, with crashes taking him out of contention, and ultimately causing him to pull out on the second rest day to rest and shift his focus to the Vuelta.

When he’s at full health, O’Connor can mix it up with the pro peloton’s top climbers and GC riders, and he does so aboard a BMC Teammachine SLR01 all-around race bike. We got a look at O’Connor’s bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month in the run up to the Tour. His team’s bikes are some of the few in the pro peloton with Campagnolo components and wheels, and otherwise feature components from Fizik, Power2max, and Pirelli.