Tour de France bikes: Ben O’Connor’s Teammachine SLR01

Ben O’Connor stormed onto everyone’s radar last season with a breakthrough fourth place performance at the Tour de France. This season, the Australian returned to the Tour as the leader for his AG2R Citroën Team but found different fortunes, with crashes taking him out of contention, and ultimately causing him to pull out on the second rest day to rest and shift his focus to the Vuelta.
When he’s at full health, O’Connor can mix it up with the pro peloton’s top climbers and GC riders, and he does so aboard a BMC Teammachine SLR01 all-around race bike. We got a look at O’Connor’s bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month in the run up to the Tour. His team’s bikes are some of the few in the pro peloton with Campagnolo components and wheels, and otherwise feature components from Fizik, Power2max, and Pirelli.
O’Connor rides a Campagnolo Super Record groupset. His AG2R Citröen team is one of three to ride Campy components in the Tour de France. He also rides the brand’s Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels.
O’Connor had his Teammachine set up with a 54/39T chainring combo on a Power2max crankset. He spins on Look Keo Blade pedals.
As his team’s top GC prospect, O’Connor lines up with the team’s first race number in stage races.
This is no ordinary saddle. The Fizik Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive features 3D printed padding which has different thicknesses throughout to tune comfort as needed.
The Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT has become a common head unit in the pro peloton in recent years.
The latest generation of the Teammachine features an upgraded, and visually striking, integrated cockpit that is more aerodynamic than the previous model.
The timing transponder on the fork interrupts an otherwise very sleek profile.
The understated paint of this team bike helps make it one of the best looking in the pro peloton.
The profile of this handlebar is not the most traditional looking, but we’re sure it works just fine for O’Connor.