Tokyo Paralympics: Team USA mines medals in the time trial

Team USA picked up three more medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Aaron Keith took home a silver in the MC-1 category, Oksana Masters won gold in the handcycle category, and Shawn Morelli won gold in the C4 category.
Here’s a look at the athletes, their bikes, and the podiums from the road time trial in several different classes.
Aaron Kieth competed in the MC-1 category — for riders with the most severe disability while still able to ride a standard bike.
Aaron Kieth missed gold by 2 seconds and picked up his second silver medal at the Paralympics.
Alicia Dana, a multiple world champion in the WH1-3 category of handcycles, finished just outside the medals.
Clara Brown was disappointed in her ride — fifth in a world-class field.
Cody Jung showed off his custom helmet, hand-painted by a family friend with a Japanese motif.
Freddie de los Santos powered his way through the hilly time trial course in his hand bike.
Competing in the T-1 trike category, Jill Walsh headed down the straightaway.
Joe Berenyi competed in his third — and probably last Paralympics — at age 53, was relaxed before his start.
Matt Rodriguez rolled down the start ramp to start his T-1 trike time trial. Two 8 km laps is a significant distance for the T-1 class.
Monica Sereda finished her ride just ahead of another rider (with an accompanying rider) in the same class.
Riders in the T-1 class sometimes have an accompanying rider with them for safety.
Oksana Masters was in full time-trial-mode in her custom handcycle, with full arm extension and low to the ground.
Showing the emotion of a long and difficult road to the gold medal, Oksana Masters was overcome on the podium during the national anthem.
Oksana Masters was all smiles with her gold medal.
Shawn Morelli headed out of the start booth on her gold medal ride. She won by 7 seconds at the end of a 24 km course.
Showing the effects of a total effort, Morelli collapsed on the grass at the end of her time trial.
Shawn Morelli picked up her second medal of the games. This gold medal stacked with her silver medal on the track. And, it’s her third Paralympic gold medal since 2016.
Will Groulx was a favorite for gold in his class, but a crash took him out of contention.