Tokyo Paralympics: Fuji International Speedway sees rain and more Team USA medals

Pouring rain on the course at the Fuji International Speedway on Thursday did not deter paracyclists performances at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Jill Walsh won a bronze medal in the T-1 class, and the team relay of Alicia Dana, Ryan Pinney, and Freddie de los Santos, also took the bronze medal.
Casey B. Gibson was there to capture the action.
Waves of wind and water made for difficult conditions at Fuji International Speedway, but the Paralympians didn’t slow down.
Joe Berenyi navigated the slick roads on the downhill stretch.
Fighting the rain that was directly in her face, Alicia Dana helped the United States to a third-place finish in the team relay.
Freddie de los Santos was the third rider in the team relay, and passed several riders on the way to the bronze.
The men’s C 1-3 road race started in the thick fog of Mt. Fuji, making it difficult to see the course and the turns.
Fog turned to rain, and it came down in buckets during the race.
Shawn Morelli made a nice rooster tail as she rode across the flooded course.
With rain coming down hard, Ricardo Ten Argiles was right in the middle of the peloton.
A dedicated teammate huddled under his umbrella to cheer on the Spanish rider in the C-1 class.
Ryan Pinney led the first leg of the team relay, as the rain continued to come down.
The women’s C-4 class — with Shawn Morelli of the US — lined up on the start line, at the start of what was a wet day.
Aaron Kieth was out in the worst part of the all-day rainstorm.
Racing trikes in the rain over painted surfaces made for a dangerous day. But USA’s Matt Rodriguez barely missed the podium, finishing in 5th place.
Multiple gold medal winner for Great Britain, Dame Sarah Storey lead the women’s field down the hill in heavy rain.
Team USA, with Alicia Dana, Ryan Pinney and Freddie De los Santos, took the bronze medal in the team relay. Each rider completed three laps of the 2.7 km course.
Retired state trooper Jill Walsh won her third Paralympic medal, a bronze, in the T-1 class.