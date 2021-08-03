Tokyo Olympics gallery: USA rides to bronze medal in women’s Team Pursuit

Headed into the Olympics, the pressure was on Team USA to convert their 2020 world championship win in the women’s Team Pursuit to Olympic gold.
Struggling with the death of former teammate Kelly Catlin in 2019, a near-career-ending crash by Chloé Dygery 10 months ago, and nearly a year-long COVID lockdown which prevented the women from training or racing together, the team battled challenges and rode to a bronze medal.
Along the way to the final results, Team GB set a new world record, bettering the mark set of Team Germany.
Not to be outdone, Germany, for the second time in the three rounds of racing re-established itself as the fastest quartet and took back the world record in the final ride.
Less than a year after a catastrophic crash at road worlds, Chloé Dygert was still dealing with pain in her left leg. But it didn’t stop her from leading the team in all three rounds of the Olympics.
After warming up on the trainer before the semi-finals, Chloé Dygert was still in obvious pain.
The newcomers on the team pursuit squad, Emma White and Megan Jastrab, had a little fun before the second round.
The U.S. women’s team pursuit squad warmed up — Dygert, White, and Jastrab were on trainers, while Valente prefered rollers.
Riders relaxed in the cabin with ice vests after their initial warm-up period.
The U.S. riders headed to the start.
The U.S. team at the start line for the bronze medal ride.
The U.S. women in the blocks, waiting for the start of their medal ride.
Team USA riding toward the bronze medal.
Chloé Dygert took several long turns on the front to pull the team into the bronze medal position.
Megan Jastrab was a substitution for Lily Williams in the final two rounds, and put in a great ride for her first international team pursuit.
Jennifer Valente was on the front for the U.S. through turn 4.
Chloé Dygert was on the front again for the U.S. team, leading for almost half the race.
With the time taken with the third rider crossing the line, Chloé Dygert, Emma White, and Jennifer Valente took the bronze medal.
Dygert was in great pain as she was helped off the track by Team USA support staff.
Support staff helped Chloé Dygert off the track at the end of the qualifying round.
Great Britain edged out the U.S. team in the second round, setting a new world record in the process.
Not to be outdone, Germany came back in the final to reclaim the world record time and defeat Great Britain for the gold medal.
Germany celebrated setting a new world record in the qualifying round — and again in the gold medal round.
Team USA after the finals of the Tokyo Olympics women’s Team Pursuit bronze medal ride.
Team USA accepting their bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics women’s Team Pursuit.
Team USA with their medals: Emma White, Jennifer Valente, Chloé Dygert, Lily Williams, and Megan Jastrab. With only four medals to go around, Dygert shared her medal with Lily Williams for the photo.