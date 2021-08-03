Tokyo Olympics gallery: USA rides to bronze medal in women’s Team Pursuit

Headed into the Olympics, the pressure was on Team USA to convert their 2020 world championship win in the women’s Team Pursuit to Olympic gold.

Struggling with the death of former teammate Kelly Catlin in 2019, a near-career-ending crash by Chloé Dygery 10 months ago, and nearly a year-long COVID lockdown which prevented the women from training or racing together, the team battled challenges and rode to a bronze medal.

Along the way to the final results, Team GB set a new world record, bettering the mark set of Team Germany.

Not to be outdone, Germany, for the second time in the three rounds of racing re-established itself as the fastest quartet and took back the world record in the final ride.