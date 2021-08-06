Tokyo Games: Women’s Madison makes history

The women’s madison was contested in the Olympic Games for the first time, and it was not the only history made at the Izu Velodrome, in Tokyo.
Team Great Britain came out on top, with Laura Kenny earning her fifth Olympic gold medal making her the most successful female cyclist in the history of the Games.
The Madison is most notable for riders taking turns slinging each other around the track. With the long-distance — 120 laps of a 250-meter track — tactics are key if teams of two are to effectively lap the field to gain points.
Here’s a look at the Tokyo Olympic Games women’s Madison.
U.S.A. coaches Ben Sharp and Gary Sutton watched the action on the big screen above the track.
Valente and Jastrab warmed up on the infield before the race.
The relief riders wait at the fence on the back straightaway until the gun was fired, and then they rolled into action.
Jennifer Valente and Megan Jastrab demonstrated perfect form. Megan had her hand on the top of the bars for stability, and used her right hand to make the exchange, and threw Jennifer into action on the higher side of the track.
The first riders formed up and pass the start line with 120 laps to go.
Riders are spread out all across the 250-meter track at the Izu velodrome later in the race.
In only her second international race at the senior level, Megan Jastrab held her own with the more experienced Jennifer Valente in the first-ever women’s madison at the Olympics.
Megan Jastrab started the exchange and got leverage to sling Valente into action.
Laura Kenny lead the pack down the back straight.
Jastrab and Valente made an exchange near the back of the pack where it’s sometimes safer.
Just a bit of jostling between the leaders as Team GB and the Netherlands bump, while the Russian Olympic Committee made an exchange.
Riders streamed out of turn four and across the Olympic rings on the track.
Great Britain’s winning team brought another small gain to the madison, with bright yellow helmets to help with the visibility of the other rider in the pack.
Team GB and the US team both make exchanges, while an Italian rider has to hold their line until its clear.
Team GB riders Katie Archibald and Laura Kinney celebrated their impressive win.
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald embraced as they head off the track and celebrate their win.