Tokyo Games: Women’s Madison makes history

The women’s madison was contested in the Olympic Games for the first time, and it was not the only history made at the Izu Velodrome, in Tokyo.

Team Great Britain came out on top, with Laura Kenny earning her fifth Olympic gold medal making her the most successful female cyclist in the history of the Games.

The Madison is most notable for riders taking turns slinging each other around the track. With the long-distance — 120 laps of a 250-meter track — tactics are key if teams of two are to effectively lap the field to gain points.

Here’s a look at the Tokyo Olympic Games women’s Madison.