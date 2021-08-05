Tokyo 2020 gallery: Women’s Keirin at the Olympics

Tokyo 2020 was the third time the women’s keirin has been raced at the Olympics Games.

Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands scored the gold medal in the mass-start track event, and was joined on the podium by Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand and Laurine Genest of Canada who finished in second and third respectively.

Along the way, exciting racing happened in every matchup.

Here’s a look at the track event that features an e-bike to pace riders in the early laps of each round.