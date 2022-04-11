To tube, or not to tube? Pirelli’s advice for pros at Paris-Roubaix and beyond

Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes on tubeless tires from Pirelli (and Sonny Colbrelli won the 2021 men’s Paris-Roubaix on Continental tubeless), and for 2022, the Italian tire maker has two lines of advice for its WorldTour riders as to which type of tires to use in what situation.

In a nutshell, Pirelli advises racers to use tubeless for most all situations — including the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix — except for climbing races or stages where the impact of rotational weight is of high importance, in which case it recommends clincher tires with its 35g thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) tubes. Pirelli also makes tubular race tires.

Pirelli R&D product development engineer Fillipo Galli attended Sea Otter Classic, where the Italian brand displayed Deignan’s Roubaix bike, and he spoke to VeloNews about the company’s latest and upcoming products. Check out the gallery below for details.

The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR was one of 15 classics tires that we tested for rolling efficiency at Wheel Energy.