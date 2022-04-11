To tube, or not to tube? Pirelli’s advice for pros at Paris-Roubaix and beyond

Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes on tubeless tires from Pirelli (and Sonny Colbrelli won the 2021 men’s Paris-Roubaix on Continental tubeless), and for 2022, the Italian tire maker has two lines of advice for its WorldTour riders as to which type of tires to use in what situation.
In a nutshell, Pirelli advises racers to use tubeless for most all situations — including the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix — except for climbing races or stages where the impact of rotational weight is of high importance, in which case it recommends clincher tires with its 35g thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) tubes. Pirelli also makes tubular race tires.
Pirelli R&D product development engineer Fillipo Galli attended Sea Otter Classic, where the Italian brand displayed Deignan’s Roubaix bike, and he spoke to VeloNews about the company’s latest and upcoming products. Check out the gallery below for details.
The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR was one of 15 classics tires that we tested for rolling efficiency at Wheel Energy.
This is Lizzie Deignan’s winning bike from the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, as displayed at Sea Otter Classic in California.
Deignan raced a 50-tooth single ring with a double-sided K-Edge chain guard across the wet cobbles.
My question is: How does one ship a bike around the world without knocking the mud off? Note the rubber band around the eTap battery, just in case.
Unlucky number? Hardly.
Deignan’s Domane features Trek’s IsoSpeed Decoupler, which allows the seatmast and seat tube to flex more than a traditional frame design.
Cobble sectors for reference, and glued-on Blip remote shifters for changing rear gears when riding with her hands on the tops.
Deignan raced on 30mm Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tires.
A 10-33 with a 50t ring was all Deignan needed for the rough but flat roads of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
Pirelli has three P Zero Race models: the TLR that Deignan raced, the TLR SL superlight model, and the 4S, a four-season tire. The 4S is Pirelli’s first made-in-Italy tire, and for now, it’s a tubed-tire only
The P Zero Race SL comes in 26 and 28mm models. It’s a tubeless ready tire. The Race SLR comes in 26, 28, and 30mm options.
Pirelli launched its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) Smartube last year. It weighs less than half a butyl tube at 35g, and costs well more than twice as much at $37.
Pirelli R&D product development engineer Fillipo Galli said WorldTour riders can save more than 50g of rotational weight at each wheel by using Pirelli Race clinchers and TPU tubes.
For instance, a Race TLR tire weighs 270g, sealant is about 30g, and a valve is 5-10g. A Pirelli clincher is 210g and this TPU tube is 35g, Galli said.
Pirelli is at work on more gravel tires. Currently the lineup has Cinturato Gravel H (for hardpack, above), and Gravel M (for mixed terrain). The tires com in 35 to 50mm widths. An RC model is coming with a reinforced sidewall for races like Unbound Gravel.