The winning bike of The Mid South: Lauren De Crescenzo’s Colnago G3-X

After struggling with a muddy running section 25 miles into The Mid South, Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch) motored her way past multiple groups of echeloned riders on a windy day to win The Mid South by 12 minutes.

This year she is again on a Colnago G3-X with Knight wheels. When she won Unbound Gravel 200 last year, she used Maxxis Rambler tires and aerobars. When she won SBT GRVL, she did not have aerobars per race rules, and she used slick René Herse tires.

When she won The Mid South yesterday, De Crescenzo was on René Herse and a new aero set-up with 3D-printed extensions. Her right aero bar came loose in the latter half of the race, and when it kept drooping down towards her front wheel, she flipped it back up, with the tip facing her stomach. “I’m trying not to stab myself,” she said with laugh during the race.

For the closing 25 miles, racers faced strong head- and crosswinds on the plains of Oklahoma. Despite the kink in her aero plan, De Crescenzo simply rode away from all the women and all but 13 of the men in the field on a day when 919 people finished.