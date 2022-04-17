The winning bike of Paris-Roubaix: Dylan van Baarle’s Pinarello Dogma F

It was a first for Ineos Grenadiers, but not a first for tubeless tires, when Dylan van Baarle rolled across the finish line of the historic Roubaix velodrome to take the win in the 2022 Paris-Roubaix.
Van Baarle raced his Pinarello Dogma F with a few modifications for the roughest race of the year, including what looks to be a double wrap of handlebar tape on the drops and 30mm tires.
Like the 2021 winner, van Baarle used Continental’s relatively new Grand Prix 5000S TR tubeless tires.
Unlike so much of the WorldTour peloton that is sponsored by Shimano, van Baarle is one of the few riders on a complete 9250 Dura-Ace group, including the power-meter cranks. He rode a 54/40 chainring combination for the flat race.
Notably, van Baarle’s thru-axle wheels have levers instead of the flush Allen-wrench option used by many manufacturers.
Dylan van Baarle’s Pinarello Dogma F Disc is one of the current crop of race bikes that include aero shaping without being set aside as a dedicated aero bike.
The Dogma F seatpost is similar to the frame in that aerodynamics are certainly considered but don’t completely override ride quality.
Shimano overhauled its Dura-Ace wheels with the launch of the 12-speed 9150 group to make them internally wider. Van Baarle raced Continental Grand Prix 5000S TR tubeless tires in the 30mm width, the de facto standard for the peloton in Paris-Roubaix.
Van Baarle is one of a very few riders in the WorldTour with the 12-speed 9250 cranks with Shimano’s power meter. Due to a lack of availability, most others are using the 11-speed 9150 crank with the 9250 group.
Did van Baarle’s tire burp a tiny bit of sealant rattling over the cobbles, or is that from something else? In the chaos of Paris-Roubaix, it’s often very hard to tell.
Van Baarle has what appears to be extra tape on the drops of his bars. The MOST bars have an aero shaping on the front end of the drops, which concentrates rather than disperses pressure on the palms.
Van Baarle used Shimano’s sprint shifters tucked into the tape.
Pinarello makes a wide range of bar widths and stem lengths in its integrate MOST cockpit that comes on the Dogma F. Notably, all 16 configurations are available to consumers. Some brands have a much more limited offering of integrated bar/stems.
You can buy the bike, but you can’t buy your way into Paris-Roubaix.
Shimano’s latest group now matches SRAM and Campagnolo in having 12 cogs.
Tight bottle cages — Elite Leggero Carbon, in this case — are crucial for Paris-Roubaix.
The front of van Baarle’s cockpit looks like he has a single layer of tape on the tops.
Axle levers aren’t common on pro race bikes. For everyday riders, having a built-in lever makes more sense than an Allen-key design that requires you to dig out a separate tool.
Like many teams, Ineos has opted for a direct mount instead of the stock derailleur hanger.
The 54/40 range is increasingly common for everyday use for pros, in part because the 11-30 and 11-34 cassette options help provide a wide range. Ineos use K-Edge magnet holders for the Shimano powers meters that bolt onto the derailleur hanger, instead of glueing a magnet to the frame.