The winning bike of Paris-Roubaix: Dylan van Baarle’s Pinarello Dogma F

It was a first for Ineos Grenadiers, but not a first for tubeless tires, when Dylan van Baarle rolled across the finish line of the historic Roubaix velodrome to take the win in the 2022 Paris-Roubaix.

Van Baarle raced his Pinarello Dogma F with a few modifications for the roughest race of the year, including what looks to be a double wrap of handlebar tape on the drops and 30mm tires.

Related: Pinarello Dogma F review

Like the 2021 winner, van Baarle used Continental’s relatively new Grand Prix 5000S TR tubeless tires.

Unlike so much of the WorldTour peloton that is sponsored by Shimano, van Baarle is one of the few riders on a complete 9250 Dura-Ace group, including the power-meter cranks. He rode a 54/40 chainring combination for the flat race.

Notably, van Baarle’s thru-axle wheels have levers instead of the flush Allen-wrench option used by many manufacturers.