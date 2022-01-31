The Spirit Tour: Keegan Swenson, Russell Finsterwald, Kerry Werner, and Ryan Standish chase the sun into 2022 season

For some North American pro cyclists, winter is, as they say, desert season.

In mid-January, four well-known off-road riders, Keegan Swenson, Russell Finsterwald, Kerry Werner, and Ryan Standish, traveled to the Arizona region known as the Borderlands for a four-day bike tour. They utilized hotels rather than camp, and enjoyed a steady “Zone 2/endurance” pace. They frequented gas stations when they could and encountered gentle horses in the middle of nowhere.

Finsterwald created the route, which lead the quartet south of Tucson and into the Borderlands, to incorporate as much gravel as possible. This year, he and Swenson will be competing in the Life Time Grand Prix, while Standish will also ride XC MTB and gravel this year. Werner was readying for the UCI cyclocross world championships.

Enjoy this snapshot of their adventure.