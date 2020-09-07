The road shoes of the Tour de France

While most of the gear riders use will be the same within each team, saddles and shoes are different. Over the three grueling weeks of the Tour de France, it’s vital each rider is as comfortable as possible with their key points of contact between themselves and their bike.

As with so many other pieces of gear, shoes are often a sponsored item for Tour teams, and usually riders can find a model that fits them within the given sponsor’s lineup. Some teams don’t have a shoe sponsor, which simplifies things for riders who prefer a certain shoe.

Here is a look at more than 20 of the shoes being raced at this year’s Tour de France.

Related: