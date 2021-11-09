The mini museum that is four-time Unbound Gravel winner Dan Hughes’ bike shop

Dan Hughes is a fan of the sport, a participant in the sport, and a facilitator for getting others into the sport. He is the longtime owner of Sunflower Outdoor & Bike in Lawrence, Kansas, which recently added on a ‘gravel experience center’ in partnership with Specialized to offer demo bikes and route suggestions. (Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas started right outside Sunflower’s door.)

Hughes has won the biggest gravel race in the world, Unbound Gravel, more times than anyone, beginning with the first one in 2006. You can check out the Steelman he used in 2006 in this gallery.

The Independent Fabrication he used to win the 2011 and 2012 editions of Unbound Gravel hangs upstairs in the back of his two-story shop.

But most of the history hanging on the walls of Sunflower are relics from professional riders, whether an autographed world champion jersey from Johan Museeuw or an Eddy Merckx from Flavio Vanzella.

Check out some of the cycling history in Hughes’ shop below, as well as some current American cycling figures who were hanging out in his shop during race weekend for Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas.

