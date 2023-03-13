The Mid South: It’s Bobby Wintle’s world, we’re just living in it

At this point, the Mid South does not need further ado.

The gravel festival in Stillwater, Oklahoma last weekend was about as good as a gravel festival gets: an animated expo, shakeout rides for every type of rider, live music, plentiful food and drinks, fast racing, inclusive categories, parties in the back, and a big DFL party at the end.

Nice weather and dry roads? Sure, but that was just good luck. The people are what made the event.