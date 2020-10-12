The bikes of the 2020 Giro d’Italia

Our photographer James Startt has been working his way around Italy with the Giro d’Italia, and he has captured one bike from each of the 22 teams in attendance for this gallery.
Many of the frames, wheels, and components may be familiar to you at this point in the compressed race season. But there are a few bits that may surprise you. Could you name the gear line-ups for the three non-WorldTour teams at the Giro, for instance?
We’ll start our gallery there, with the bikes of Bardian-CSF-Faizane, Vini Zabu-KTM, and Androni-Giocattoli.
Filippo Fiorelli’s Guerciotti is an all-Italian affair for the Italian Bardian-CSF-Faizane squad: Campagnolo parts, Ursus wheels, Pirelli tires, Deda cockpit, Selle Italia saddle, and Elite bottles and cages.
Marco Frapporti’s KTM for Vini Zabu-KTM. The motorcycle and bike brand KTM also sponsors the French squad B&B Hotels-Vital Concept-KTM, which raced the Tour de France this year.
Alessandro Bisolti’s Bottecchia M4 Squadra, dressed in Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Deda cockpit, and Miche wheels. It’s rare to see an exposed Di2 junction box in a grand tour.
Simon Clark’s Cannondale System Six with the full Rapha/Palace treatment. Note how the second bottle cage has been replaced with the Velon data transmitter from Quarq. Also, Clarke appears to be racing without a power meter.
Ruby Barbier of Israel Start-Up Nation holds his Factor One. ISN is the one team on Black Inc wheels and 4iiii power meters at the Giro.
Tony Martin’s Jumbo-Visma Bianchi Oltre XR4. Rim brakes!
Julien Bernard’s Trek Emonda is loaded with Wisconsin parts — wheels, cockpit, saddle, cages — but rolls on Pirelli tubulars.
Pieter Serry’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 is Morgan Hill tip to tail: tires, wheels, cockpit, and saddle.
Adam Hansen’s position is unmistakable. The Australian pro has ridden an astounding 29 grand tours.
Pavel Kochetkov’s CCC machine is a Giant affair: Cadex wheels and saddle, with Giant cages on the TCR Advanced SL.
Maciej Bodnar’s Tarmac SL7 with Specialized’s Turbo Cotton clinchers. Specialized is alone in the pro peloton for putting riders on clinchers.
Matteo Sobrero’s BMC Teammachine SLR01 with its sleek integrated front end and cages. NTT is alone in the Giro peloton on ENVE wheels.
Jan Tratnik’s Merida, like so many others in the peloton, has a Shimano group with a Shimano power meter.
Manuele Boaro’s Wilier sports a slick K-Edge mount bolted underneath the integrated stem.
Although nowhere as drastic as Hansen’s position, Brandon McNulty rides pretty far forward on his Colnago V3Rs.
Jai Hindley’s Sunweb Cervélo R5 with a no-nonsense PRO/Shimano build.
Tao Geoghegan Hart’s Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma, with unmarked Lightweight wheels that feature carbon hub and carbon spokes. Also, rim brakes!
Aurélien Paret-Peintre brings some bling to his Eddy Merckx with a gold chain and two depths of wheels.
Arnaud Démare’s Lapierre Aircode has notched three stage wins thus far in the 2020 Giro.
Stéphane Rossetto’s De Rosa is another all-Italian affair — save the rubber and pedals.
Jack Haig’s Scott Addict RC runs the shift wires and brake hoses through the bar/stem down into the frame for a clean look.