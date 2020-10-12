The bikes of the 2020 Giro d’Italia

Our photographer James Startt has been working his way around Italy with the Giro d’Italia, and he has captured one bike from each of the 22 teams in attendance for this gallery.

Many of the frames, wheels, and components may be familiar to you at this point in the compressed race season. But there are a few bits that may surprise you. Could you name the gear line-ups for the three non-WorldTour teams at the Giro, for instance?

We’ll start our gallery there, with the bikes of Bardian-CSF-Faizane, Vini Zabu-KTM, and Androni-Giocattoli.