The bike Biniam Girmay raced to win Gent-Wevelgem: A Cube Litening C:68X

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert was not the favorite team for Gent-Wevelgem, nor was Cube the most celebrated bike brand at the Belgian classic. Further, no Eritrean rider had ever won Gent-Wevelgem nor any other major classic.

Biniam Girmay put his team, his bike, and his country front and center Sunday when he blasted a long sprint to victory at the end of the 257km race.

As he was mobbed by the media afterward, the question from the Belgian press kept coming: Would he stay for the Tour of Flanders?

“I’ve been here for a long time, for three months,” Girmay said, clearly unswayed by the pressure. “I miss my wife and my daughter. I have to go back home.”

Here is a detailed look at his Cube Litening C:68X just after the finish.

Chances are you’ll be seeing a lot more of this bike when Girmay returns to racing at the Giro d’Italy in May.