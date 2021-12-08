The 2021 men’s road season in 21 images

The 2021 season delivered some magic moments and there were some memorable images to go with it.

This year saw Tadej Pogačar take his second straight Tour de France title with a dominant ride across the whole three weeks.

Also doing the double this year was Julian Alaphilippe, who secured a second year in the rainbow jersey of road race world champion. He did it in front of an awe-inspiring crowd in Flanders, who celebrated his win despite Belgium falling short.

We also witnessed the multi-discipline rivalry of Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock spill onto the road.

They didn’t have it all their own way in 2021 with Kasper Asgreen and Sonny Colbrelli putting their front wheel into the mix at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Speaking of Paris-Roubaix, the images of mud-caked riders coming into the Roubaix velodrome after a wet October “Hell of the North” will live long in the memory.

These are just a few of the moments relived in these 21 images from 2021.