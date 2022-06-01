10 handmade gravel bikes that will have you wanting to ditch your mass-market frame

How do you announce a new groupset in style? Give it to the world’s best frame builders and let them do their thing.

That’s exactly what Shimano did for its new GRX Limited groupset, providing 1x, 2x, and drop bar configurations of the 11-speed mechanical group to 10 premier frame builders from Portland to Boston to the UK, then bringing all those bikes together at Unbound Gravel for a mini handmade bike show.

With no new mechanical features or updates, Shimano GRX Limited isn’t a new groupset per se. Rather, it’s a new brushed and polished silver finish for GRX 800, the highest end mechanical group in the GRX family. As the name implies, it’s a limited release and will only be available as complete groupsets from aftermarket retailers and frame builders like the ones featured here.

Take a closer look at the ten builds below, and be sure to swing by the All Things Gravel expo June 2 and 3 to see them in person if you are in Emporia, Kansas, for Unbound Gravel.