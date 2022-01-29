Tech gallery: Cyclocross world championships

The 21 nations represented at the cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville came with a wide variety of team sizes and equipment support.
The United States brought 38 riders, and in addition to Team USA support, many enjoy team support also, such as Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com or Trek Factory Racing.
Costa Rica, on the other hand, sent a sole rider, Felipe Nystrom, who brought one bike and one set of wheels. When Nystrom rolled a tubular in training, Lars Boom lent him a wheel so he could continue this weekend.
Ineos Grenadiers’ Ben Turner is racing on a just-released Pinarello Crossista. He is one of 14 Brits at worlds.
Take a look below at some of the bikes and gear set-ups at the 2022 cyclocross world championships.
“Hey, Belgium! Eat my shorts!” — Bart Simpson, on one of American Gage Hecht’s Cannondales.
Ben Turner of Ineos Grenadiers stands over 6-foot-4. This is his Pinarello Crossista, which the Italian brand launched at worlds.
Turner is one of 14 Brits at worlds, including Tom Pidcock and Zoe Backstedt.
Double rings are still very much a thing at ’cross worlds.
MOST is Pinarello’s house brand. This computer mount keeps the bars tidy.
Turner’s Crossista features an aggressive stem.
Gage Hecht’s Bart Simpson edition Cannondale SuperSix EVO CX.
SMP’s distinctive saddles are loved by their proponents like Hecht.
Dugast tires (now owned by Vittoria) are still prolific, but Challenge tubulars are also commonplace for pros.
11-30 and zip-tied.
U.S. national champion Eric Brunner’s Blue is also a double-ring machine.
Brunner sports Dugast on his Shimano wheels.
46-39 for Fayetteville.
An aero, integrated cockpit for Brunner.
Brunner has his Dura-Ace Di2 levers rotated inward a bit.
Trek has many current and former world champions in its stable, including Sven Nys (at right), Lucinda Brand (not shown), and this cow, evidently.
Also shown: Toon Aerts’ 58cm Boone.
Aerts is running a 44t ring, paired to a 10-33 cassette.
Lars van der Haar has a slightly smaller version of the Boone.
Van der Haar is using a 42t ring.
Shimano pedals are a tried and true option for ’cross.
Hey, Yolanda Neff, thanks for the battery loaner. Trek Factory Racing is supporting its riders from a few nations at worlds.
Van der Haar’s Euro-champ livery.
Van der Haar is also on Dugasts.
Masks are required for all humans and perhaps ducks on site at the Fayetteville worlds. Cows are exempt.
Because what would ’cross worlds be without beer?
Metal bikes at worlds? Yep. American Lauren Zoerner is racing an Alpha from Colorado in the women’s under-23 division.
A Wolf Tooth chain guard keeps watch on the 40t ring.