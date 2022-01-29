Tech gallery: Cyclocross world championships

The 21 nations represented at the cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville came with a wide variety of team sizes and equipment support.

The United States brought 38 riders, and in addition to Team USA support, many enjoy team support also, such as Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com or Trek Factory Racing.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, sent a sole rider, Felipe Nystrom, who brought one bike and one set of wheels. When Nystrom rolled a tubular in training, Lars Boom lent him a wheel so he could continue this weekend.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Ben Turner is racing on a just-released Pinarello Crossista. He is one of 14 Brits at worlds.

Take a look below at some of the bikes and gear set-ups at the 2022 cyclocross world championships.