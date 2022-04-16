Startt Gallery: The sun shines on Paris-Roubaix Femmes

A sudden roar erupted from the crowd as the first rider entered the velodrome, and for the second consecutive year, Paris-Roubaix Femmes was a resounding success.

Last year’s historic inaugural Roubaix — in the fall rain and mud — raised the bar for its follow-up edition. While this year’s race on the dry and dusty cobbles was its antithesis, it was an undoubtedly resounding success.

Once again the Trek-Segafredo team dominated the race as Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini followed her teammate Lizzie Deignan, winner of the previous edition, with another impressive solo victory. And while the Trek women stole the spotlight, the drama was high all day in front of the generous crowds from start to finish.