Startt Gallery : Giro d’Italia stage 2 time trial

It’s not every day that the Giro d’Italia comes to Hungary.

In fact it never has, until this year of course.

And the city of Budapest rolled out a veritable red carpet as the riders raced through the streets of the city from Hero’s Square, past the magnificent Houses of Parliament and up Castle Hill.

Showing off many of the city’s landmarks, it is easy to understand why this city is sometimes called the ‘Paris of Central Europe’.

The racing was equally stunning as British rider Simon Yates rode the best time trial of his life to score an impressive win, while Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel pulled off an equally impressive performance, finishing three seconds back, to hold on to his distinctive pink leader’s jersey.