Startt Gallery : Giro d’Italia stage 2 time trial

It’s not every day that the Giro d’Italia comes to Hungary.

In fact it never has, until this year of course.

And the city of Budapest rolled out a veritable red carpet as the riders raced through the streets of the city from Hero’s Square, past the magnificent Houses of Parliament and up Castle Hill.

Showing off many of the city’s landmarks, it is easy to understand why this city is sometimes called the ‘Paris of Central Europe’.

The racing was equally stunning as British rider Simon Yates rode the best time trial of his life to score an impressive win, while Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel pulled off an equally impressive performance, finishing three seconds back, to hold on to his distinctive pink leader’s jersey.

Mathieu van der Poel defends his Giro d’Italia lead Photo: James Startt

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) defends his Giro d’Italia lead.

Alex Dowsett blasted his way past the Houses of Parliament, posting the fastest time for much of the day. Photo: James Startt

Alex Dowsett blasted his way past the Houses of Parliament, posting the fastest time for much of the day

The Hungarian nation TT champion Erik Fetter rolls past typical Hungarian architecture in the early stages of the trial. Photo: James Startt

The Hungarian nation TT champion Erik Fetter rolls past typical Hungarian architecture in the early stages of the trial.

The crowds packed historic Castle Hill overlooking the Danube River and the Houses of Parliament. Photo: James Startt

The crowds packed historic Castle Hill overlooking the Danube River and the Houses of Parliament.

Local fans cheered the riders on all day long. Photo: James Startt

Local fans cheered the riders on all day long.

Fans packed the entire climb up Castle Hill, sometimes screaming to deafening pitches Photo: James Startt

Fans packed the entire climb up Castle Hill, sometimes screaming to deafening pitches

At least the riders had an open road, as it was hard to move along the sidelines. Photo: James Startt

At least the riders had an open road, as it was hard to move along the sidelines.

A picnic atmosphere reigned on the wide turn of Castle Hill. Photo: James Startt

A picnic atmosphere reigned on the wide turn of Castle Hill.

And plenty of beer was drunk! Photo: James Startt

And plenty of beer was drunk!

Dutch time trial champion turned up the pressure, posting the best time of the favorites. Photo: James Startt

Dutch time trial champion Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) turned up the pressure, posting the best time of the favorites.

But it didn’t last long as Simon Yates was fast on his heels. Photo: James Startt

But it didn’t last long as Simon Yates was fast on his heels.

And while Yates appeared unbeatable, Mathieu van der Poel was inspired to defend the maglia rosa that he won on the opening stage, finishing only three seconds down. Photo: James Startt

And while Yates appeared unbeatable, Mathieu van der Poel was inspired to defend the maglia rosa that he won on the opening stage, finishing only three seconds down.

And the fans went crazy! Photo: James Startt

And the fans went crazy!

Yates savors a huge victory. Photo: James Startt

Simon Yates savors a huge victory.

Mathieu van der Poel had plenty to celebrate Photo: James Startt

Mathieu van der Poel had plenty to celebrate.

Mathieu van der Poel enjoys another day in the maglia rosa Photo: James Startt

Mathieu van der Poel enjoys another day in the maglia rosa.

And this little fan was simply not ready to go home. Photo: James Startt

And this little fan was simply not ready to go home.