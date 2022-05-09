Startt gallery: Giro d’Italia ‘Grande Partenza’ in Budapest Hungary

Well that was pretty great!

If the goal of the Grande Partenza was to bring exceptional bicycle racing to a new level, then this year’s three-day Grande Partenza of the Giro d’Italia, in Hungary, was nothing short of a huge success.

Fans packed the roadside to Budapest and beyond as some of the greatest cyclists of our time put on a magnificent show. From the ever-resurgent Mark Cavendish, to up-and-coming Biniam Girmay to the inspiring Mathieu van der Poel, the riders of this year’s race assured the Giro a memorable start, before the race returned to Italy, and more specifically, Sicily.