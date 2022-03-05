Startt Gallery: A view of Strade Bianche from the back of a moto

This year’s Strade Bianche did not go well for a lot of riders. World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was caught in a spectacular crash along with Tiesj Benoot. Both were previous winners here on this epic race over the white gravel roads of Italy’s Tuscany, but they were far from the only riders to see their day prematurely compromised.

But one rider, Tadej Pogačar, simply rode flawlessly, riding at the front all day with his UAE Emirates team and then soloing away from the pack with nearly 50 kilometers to go, for a stunning victory in one of the world’s greatest one-day races. Pogačar seemingly floated over these gravel roads.

And the victory of the 23-year-old phenom once again begged the question: what can’t Tadej do? After all, the two-time Tour de France winner has already won monuments like Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Il Lombardia and now he has added this highly technical gravel-packed race.