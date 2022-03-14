Startt Gallery: A Tirreno-Adriatico retrospective

From snow-covered slopes to the blue of the Adriatic Sea, this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico closed out in style. For the second consecutive year, Tadej Pogačar proved unbeatable as he stormed to two stage wins and overall victory.

Clearly, the 23-year-old Slovenian is only getting better.

Also read: Tirreno Adriatico — Tadej Pogačar secures trident trophy as Phil Bauhaus sprints to final-stage victory

But while this year’s Tirreno may have lacked a little in the suspense department, the “race of the two seas” was classic Italian bike racing as historic towns and distinctive landscapes set the stage for another stunning race.