Startt Gallery: A Tirreno-Adriatico retrospective

From snow-covered slopes to the blue of the Adriatic Sea, this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico closed out in style. For the second consecutive year, Tadej Pogačar proved unbeatable as he stormed to two stage wins and overall victory.
Clearly, the 23-year-old Slovenian is only getting better.
But while this year’s Tirreno may have lacked a little in the suspense department, the “race of the two seas” was classic Italian bike racing as historic towns and distinctive landscapes set the stage for another stunning race.
While it’s nearly springtime in Italy, snow-topped climbs still greeted the peloton in the opening kilometers of stage five.
Sporting his blue leader’s jersey after his victory on stage four, Tadej Pogačar was never far from the front throughout stage five.
“My freedom is my strength,” Frenchman Warren Barguil said after jumping in the early breakaway and soloing to victory through the historic streets of Fermo on stage five.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe rolled towards the finish through the streets of Fermo.
The peloton rolled out from the start village of Apecchio on stage six.
Jumbo Vismo led the pack under the historic university town of Urbino, mid-way through stage six.
Jumping in the early breakaway, American Quinn Simmons solidified his hold on the green best climber’s jersey through the woods and snow of Monte Carpegna.
Made famous by Marco Pantani, Tadej Pogačar solos towards his second stage victory down the snow-covered slopes of Monte Carpegna.
The peloton was never too far from the Adriatic Sea on the final stage around San Benedetto del Tronto.
The sprint teams came to the front as soon as the pack hit the seaside town of San Benedetto del Tronto.
In Tirreno-Adriatico we trust!
Rainbow stripes and the Adriatic Sea!
Rainbow stripes on display near the Adriatic Sea.
In one of the most spectacular field sprints so far this season, German speedster Phil Bauhaus stormed to his first victory of the year.