Startt Gallery: 2022 Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance ride

Part of the magic of Paris-Roubaix is the infinite detail in which teams prepare for this iconic race.

Much of that preparation came together in the days before the “Hell of the North” in the annual recon, where riders tested their equipment and felt out the cobbles.

It is a sort of dress rehearsal. For some, the focus is on the equipment, while for others the recon is about the ride. And for all: It is a rite of passage before one of the most challenging races of the year.