Singular MTB moments: A gallery of the year's most moving images

The complete 38-page photo gallery from Beta's print photo annual

The following is the full photo gallery from Beta’s Photo Annual, which came out in print last month. To get print, sign up to be a Beta Pass or Outside+ member. Membership details are here.

Shoot what’s familiar. Shoot what’s close to you. Didn’t a famous photographer say that once? That’s great advice, but it also kind of sucks. Home can feel routine. A bit boring at times. It can be hard not to fantasize about shooting somewhere new and unfamiliar rather than just picking up the camera and exploring what’s right in front of you. That seems too easy, right? But when the world shut down almost two years ago, photographers were forced to do just that. Shoot what you know, or don’t shoot at all, because we’re not going anywhere.

It’s hard for me to say that this was a bad thing, photographically speaking. The obstacles of the last year-and-a-half were met with a creativity and passion for making images that was nothing short of inspiring. It was like all the noise and distraction of what if was stripped away and photographers could just focus on what mattered: the substance of the image.

That sense of solitary self-reflection is very apparent in Beta’s 38-page Photo Annual. Rather than looking through images submitted for this year’s annual that were shot in new and unfamiliar places, I was looking largely at a view of our photographers’ respective home turfs—their images revealed the places and people that made them the visual storytellers that they are today. Home, for now, is no longer something to escape but rather something to explore and embrace.

And maybe that’s a good thing. I’m struck, not by how different this year’s gallery is with all the challenges we’ve faced, but how inspired it feels. All the years these photographers have spent developing their own unique visual voices on the road have met this moment to tell truly authentic stories about the places they call home. Images that may not have been made if anything was possible, or any destination on a map was a potential place to shoot. That has a way of shifting the perspective of what feels ordinary or routine.

There’s a quiet comfort in that. Regardless of where you call home, these moments are happening. We just need to be forced to look.

Photo: Callum Wood

Pete Miller. Winton, New Zealand.

Photo: Paris Gore

Hannah Bergemann. Bellingham, Washington.

Photo: Ian Collins

Eliot Jackson. San Diego, California.

Photo: Bruno Long

Dane Scott. Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Photo: Eric Mickelson

Finn Hopper. Whatcom County, Washington.

Photo: Ian Collins

Brandon Semenuk. Richfield, Utah.

Photo: Cameron Strand

Brandon Semenuk.

Photo: Lindsay Donovan

Alex Volokhov. Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Photo: Dylan Sherrard

Kamloops, British Columbia.

Photo: Sven Martin

Whanganui, New Zealand.

Photo: Sven Martin

Paparoa National Park, New Zealand.

Photo: John Gibson

Kurt Sorge. Grohman Creek, British Columbia.

Photo: Callum Wood

Ben Hildred. Queenstown, New Zealand.

Photo: Ben Haggar

Chris Winter and Ray Warner. Ilulissat, Greenland.

Photo: Sterling Lorence

Stan Rey and Jacob Murray. Whistler, British Columbia.

Photo: Emily Tidwell

Kate Courtney. Downieville, California.

Photo: Jeff Cricco

Reed Boggs. Virgin, Utah.

Photo: Margus Riga

Caleb Holonko. North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Photo: Justa Jeskova

Steve Storey. Whistler, British Columbia.

Photo: Sam Needham

Yorkshire, England.

Photo: Mark Mackay

Ollie Jones. Kamloops, British Columbia.

Photo: Callum Wood

Joel Tunbridge. Queenstown, New Zealand.

Photo: Sven Martin

Tom Pidcock. Leogang, Austria.

Photo: Sven Martin

Leogang, Austria.

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Barcelona, Spain.

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Canazei, Italy.

Photo: Dan Milner

Alai Range, Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: Dan Milner

Torres del Paine, Chile.

Photo: Toby Cowley

Logan Peat and Justin Wyper. Sunshine Coast, British Columbia.

Photo: Toby Cowley

Brandon Semenuk. Sunshine Coast, British Columbia.

Photo: Toby Cowley

Evan Young. Sunshine Coast, British Columbia.

Photo: Sven Martin

Louis Jeandel. La Thuile, Italy.

Photo: Sven Martin

Tahnée Seagrave. Innsbruck, Austria.

Photo: Callum Wood

Reece Richards. Queenstown, New Zealand.

Photo: Margus Riga

Deep Cove, British Columbia.

Photo: Sven Martin

St. Gréé di Voila, Italy.

Photo: Ryan Creary

Brian Lavoie and Dominic Unterberger. Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Photo: Heather Young

Luca Cometti. San Clemente, California.

Photo: Margus Riga

Brett Tippie. Deep Cove, British Columbia.

Photo: Callum Wood

Queenstown, New Zealand.

Photo: Gosta Fries

Janne Tjärnström. Trillevallen, Sweden.

Photo: Mattias Fredriksson

Ludo May. Verbier, Switzerland.

 

From Beta