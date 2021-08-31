Become a Member

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100 photos, weights, and prices

A close look at each component, with claimed weights and individual prices.

Text by:

Shimano released information on its new top two road groups today. You can read our news announcement about the Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100, and check out our review of the Dura-Ace R9200 group.

For a close look at each part, as well as claimed weights and prices for each, check out the gallery below.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 will cost north of $4,000, while an Ultegra R8100 group will retail for about $2,400. The difference in weight is about 200g, with Dura-Ace at a claimed 2,507g and Ultegra at 2,707g.

Shimano Dura-Ace is now 12-speed, and electronic-only.

A set of ST-R9270 shifters weighs 350g and costs $1,099.

The SW-RS801-S “sprint” shifter for bar drops costs $139 for a pair.

The SW-RS801-T shifter for bar tops costs $139 for a pair.

The RD-R9250 rear derailleur weighs 215g and costs $814.

The RD-R9250 rear derailleur serves as the system’s hub, for charging and communication.

The $49 charger connects to the rear derailleur.

The plastic tool to connect the Di2 wires is similar to the existing tool, but made for the smaller-diameter wires.

THe FD-R9250 front derailleur is 96g and costs $449.

The ST-R9270 shifter features a curved hood.

The $49 charger also works with the power meter.

The FC-R9200 crank costs $624.

The FC-R9200-P power meter crankset weighs 754g and costs $1,469.

The BR-R9270 hydraulic caliper set weighs 233g and costs $364.

The new calipers no longer have to be removed for bleeding.

The RT-MT900 rotors, brought over from Shimano’s mountain bike division, weigh 212g.

Shimano has three new Dura-Ace tubeless-ready wheels.

The new wheels are 12-speed-specific.

The wheels range from 1,338g to 1,609, depending on rim depth.

The WH-R9270-C36-TL weigh 1,338g and cost $2,099.

The WH-R9270-C50-TL weigh 1,465g and cost $2,099.

The WH-R9270-C60-TL weigh 1,609g and cost $2,199.

The CS-R9200 cassette comes in three sizes (11-18/30/34).

The 11-28t cassette weighs 223g and costs $359.

The 11-28 features single-tooth steps between the 11- and 19-tooth cogs.

The BT-DN300 battery weighs 53g and costs $184.

The BR-R9200 is a continuation of the existing Dura-Ace caliper, and costs $394 for a pair.

The Ultegra R8100 groupset is nearly identical in function and quite similar in shape to the new Dura-Ace.

The FC-R8100-P dual-sided power meter crank is $1,159.

The BR-R8170 calipers are 282g and $170.

The 716g FC-R8100 crankset comes in two chainring configurations: 52/36 and 50/34.

The CS-R8170 cassette comes in 11-30 and 11-34 models for $111. The smaller one weighs 297g.

The RD-R8150 Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur weighs 262g and costs $409.

The FD-R8150 Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur weighs 110g and costs $259.

A set of ST-R8170 shifters weighs 382g and costs $809.

New Ultegra wheels cost $1,399 and weigh between 1,481g and 1,642g depending on the rim depth, which include 36, 50 and 60mm options.

The RT-MT800 rotors are 212g and $55.