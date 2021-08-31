Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100 photos, weights, and prices

Shimano released information on its new top two road groups today. You can read our news announcement about the Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100, and check out our review of the Dura-Ace R9200 group.

For a close look at each part, as well as claimed weights and prices for each, check out the gallery below.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 will cost north of $4,000, while an Ultegra R8100 group will retail for about $2,400. The difference in weight is about 200g, with Dura-Ace at a claimed 2,507g and Ultegra at 2,707g.