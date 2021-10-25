Seven World Cup cyclocross bikes raced in Fayetteville

At the Fayetteville, Arkansas UCI Cyclocross World Cup, photographer Eddie Clark went around to check out the pros’ bikes.
While many top-tier ‘crossers prefer Shimano Dura-Ace as their go-to component group, some have opted for the gravel-specific GRX package. And, of course, many racers use SRAM groups.
While there were many custom frames and custom paint schemes, a few stood apart from the rest.
Caroline Mani’s Fuji Cross — with a Shimano GRX group and an FSA crank — is simple and clean-looking.
Mani is the 2016 worlds silver medalist. While she’s originally from France, her name sticker displays a fondness for Colorado.
Mani’s FSA crank with a 42-tooth single chainring.
This Shimano GRX drivetrain looked so clean — for the moment.
The Cannondale-Cyclcrossworld.com team issue Cannondale SuperSix EVO CX belonging to Curtis White.
White is aboard the recently launched Cannondale SuperSix EVO CX, which uses the same frameset as the gravel bike.
The SRAM Force crankset accommodates a long spindle — for a wide bottom bracket — which currently is unavailable for the SRAM Red group.
White’s SRAM Red eTap AXS chain and cassette ready for action.
Kateřina Nash, 43, is in her final season of racing pro cyclocross.
Nash raced on the new Specialized Crux with a Shimano GRX group.
While GRX is aimed at gravel riders, it does double duty for ‘cross, too.
Nash’s Garmin is strapped to her bike, not affixed to a permanently mounted bracket.
Lauren Zoerner’s custom Rooted ‘cross bike also has a Shimano GRX drivetrain.
Rooted is a Colorado bike manufacturer. The bike was welded by Adam Prosise, in the REEB Cycles shop in Lyons, Colorado.
This bike even has rear dropout sliders for conversion to a singlespeed.
Zoerner might be one of the few pros not racing on a carbon bike at the UCI World Cup Cyclocross series.
The bird on the head tube of Lauren’s bike is the Colorado state bird — a lark bunting.
There is only one rider on a Trek Boone who sports the rainbow stripes of the world champion.
Lucinda Brand’s Trek Boone has a golden and glittery paint scheme.
Brand was racing on a Trek Boone with a darker paint scheme — also with rainbow stripes — at the Waterloo stop several days prior to the Fayetteville World Cup.
Stephen Hyde’s nearly-new Specialized Crux. It’s seen only one race this early in the ‘cross season.
Hyde, a three-time U.S. national champion, is racing with the colors of the Steve Tilford Racing Foundation.
While Hyde’s bike is brand new, his components have seen some use. Hyde just completed moving parts from his previous race bike to his new race bike just hours before the 2021-22 season kickoff event in Wisconsin.
The new Crux has slender but firm fork blades.
Hyde was one of a number of pros opting not to race on Challenge or FMB tubular tires. He’s staying sponsor-correct with Specialized Tracer tires.
Toon Aerts is a tall fellow, who rides a 58cm Trek Boone cyclocross bike.
The IsoSpeed Decoupler allows the seatmast and top tube to move almost independently of each other and offer Aerts some comfort on rough surfaces.
Aerts’ UCI-compliant ‘cross bike splashed the team colors of Trek-Baloise Lions.