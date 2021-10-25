Seven World Cup cyclocross bikes raced in Fayetteville

At the Fayetteville, Arkansas UCI Cyclocross World Cup, photographer Eddie Clark went around to check out the pros’ bikes.

While many top-tier ‘crossers prefer Shimano Dura-Ace as their go-to component group, some have opted for the gravel-specific GRX package. And, of course, many racers use SRAM groups.

While there were many custom frames and custom paint schemes, a few stood apart from the rest.