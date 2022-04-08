Sea Otter Classic gallery: Friendly faces, furry faces, and fresh gear

The second day of the Sea Otter Classic brought big crowds to the Laguna Seca Raceway in California for bike racing, bike riding, and perusing the wares of hundreds of exhibitors. Organizers are expecting 74,000 people over the course of the four-day festival.
Check out the highlights of who and what VeloNews saw on day two.
Check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.
Alexey Vermeulen is the rider, but Sir Willie the Weiner is the star of the show. Videographer Avery Stumm is often behind the camera capturing Alexey and Willie, but here they’re all heading out for a ride to preview the Life Time Grand Prix course that Alexey will race Saturday.
How much air should I put in my tires? Normally that answer to that is, ‘it depends,’ but Enve’s got a massive chart to give you a specific answer, and a digitally controlled air compressor to get your tires to that specific pressure.
Oh, you know, just another bamboo tandem gravel bike.
Calfee makes (and repairs) custom carbon bikes, but the brand works in other materials, too.
The Ventum GS1 is the gravel bike from the Utah-based company.
Ventum ships its GS1 consumer direct in a variety of builds, starting at $4,199.
Internal routing on the GS1 works with any cockpit.
A different take on a GoPro mount, as used by Molly Cameron.
Molly Cameron with Courtney Knott of Outside.
Met stacks its lids up like so many skittles at the end of the day.
Clif Bar’s Conor Mullervy with FoCo Fondo founders and bike racers Whitney and Zack Allison with another Clif teammate enjoying the sun between events.
Quality Bicycle Products is the biggest parts distributor for U.S. bike shops, and it owns a number of quality brands like Salsa. This is the Salsa Warroad Carbon.
Built with Shimano Ultegra Di2, the Warroad Carbon goes for $7,999.
Terravail is QBP’s tire brand.
And Whisky is, you guessed it, QBP’s wheel brand.
The Salsa Warbird AXS Wide also goes for $7,999.
Salsa cages hold on tight.
Sloth on a rocket!
Ryan Standish is neither sloth nor slouch, but he is the man behind Rocket Sloth. Standish is racing the Life Time Grand Prix’s kick-off event on Saturday.
Vaast makes magnesium gravel bikes.
Campagnolo shows off its latest wares on a camo Cervélo.
Bikes aren’t quite as expensive as Lamborghinis, but some are more expensive than a brand-new, 2022 Chevrolet Spark at $13,600.
We salute the priorities here. And we wonder how all four riders fit in there…
Black Heart was founded by Zach Lambert, who makes his Allrooad in ti (foreground) and aluminum (backgr0und).
The 72.5-degree head tube bikes can handle up to 40mm tires and go between road and gravel configurations.
Neither aero wheels from Hunt, nor gravel wheels, are out of place on the Allroad.
Challenge has two new tires, including this 45mm width of the Strada Bianca that did quite well in our rolling resistance lab test at Wheel Energy.
The Challenge Criterium R5 is a 350tpi tire that has a Zylon bead, which the company says is stronger than Kevlar. The tubeless Criterium R5 weighs 200g in this 27mm width.
Challenge owner Alex Brauns said his company was very cautious with tubeless tires designed to work with hookless wheels, and now feels confident with ETRTO having established a standard for wheel and tire companies to follow.
BMC’s Timemachine 01 One is a $12,799 aero bike with an ‘Aero Module’.
The Aero Module combines storage and integrated bottle cages effectively into one block shape for moving smoothly through the air.
The Integrated Cockpit System is a Goldilocks solutions of aero integration and adjustability.
The BMC URS LT features integrated front and rear suspension.
LT stands for long travel. It’s all relative, right? This bike has 20mm of hydraulic-damped front suspension.
And the LT has 10mm of elastomer rear suspension.