Sea Otter Classic gallery: 3D-printed custom helmets, a hub that turns a 1x into a 2x, new Stages Dash, and more

Day three of Sea Otter Classic brought the biggest crowds thus far to the Laguna Seca Raceway outside Monterey, California. New gear highlights to be found in the massive infield expo included the Classified planetary hub that effectively turns a single-ring bike into a double-ring bike with a 30% change in gearing with the push of a Bluetooth button shaped like a sprint shifter.

Another hard-to-miss thing was a six-foot-wide helmet — used to promote the made-to-measure 3D-printed helmets from the brand Kav.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look for some of the most interesting gear from Sea Otter.