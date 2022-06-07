Sarah Sturm’s Specialized S-Works Crux for Unbound Gravel

She won the 135-mile-long Belgian Waffle Ride in 2019, but before Saturday Sarah Sturm had never taken on a ride as long as Unbound Gravel 200. Eleven hours and 14 minutes after rolling out of Emporia, Kansas with 4,000 others, she crossed the line in an impressive sixth place aboard her Specialized S-Works Crux.

Get a closer look at the lightweight bike that does double duty for cyclocross and gravel racing. Sturm runs SRAM AXS components and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels.