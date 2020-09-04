Gallery: Sam Bennett’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Sam Bennett’s tenure in the green jersey lasted just two stages of the 2020 Tour de France, but the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider is hot on Peter Sagan’s heels in the points jersey standings, so it’s entirely possible he gets the green treatment again later in the 2020 Tour de France. It will certainly take a monumental effort to unseat Sagan, who has laid claim to the jersey long enough that it feels strange to see anyone else wearing it.

Bennett got to celebrate his green jersey with some added flourishes on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, in the form of green bar tape, a green chain, green water bottle cages, and even a green S-Works Evade II helmet.

Here’s a closer look at Bennett’s Tarmac SL7.