Gallery: Sam Bennett’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Sam Bennett’s tenure in the green jersey lasted just two stages of the 2020 Tour de France, but the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider is hot on Peter Sagan’s heels in the points jersey standings, so it’s entirely possible he gets the green treatment again later in the 2020 Tour de France. It will certainly take a monumental effort to unseat Sagan, who has laid claim to the jersey long enough that it feels strange to see anyone else wearing it.
Bennett got to celebrate his green jersey with some added flourishes on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, in the form of green bar tape, a green chain, green water bottle cages, and even a green S-Works Evade II helmet.
Here’s a closer look at Bennett’s Tarmac SL7.
The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider took the green jersey after Stage 5.
Bennett’s handlebars got some bright green bar tape to celebrate the occasion. It’s likely that Sagan’s bike will have a similar aesthetic at the start of Stage 8 — Bora-Hansgrohe is also sponsored by Specialized.
Tacx supplied Bennett with some flashy green water bottle cages as well. For Bennett, the green scheme pulls double duty, celebrating both his green jersey and his Irish heritage.
Bennett’s green chain is certainly a notable bit of flair. While he wasn’t in green long enough to get himself a custom green bike, his team certainly did a nice job celebrating subtly.
No Deceuninck bike would be complete without the Wolfpack logo. Here it is on Bennett’s top tube.
It’s still early in the race, and Bennett is now nipping at Sagan’s heels in the green jersey standings, so it’s entirely possible the Irishman could wear green again before the 2020 Tour de France is all said and done.
Bennett chats with GC leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at the starting line. Specialized also provided Bennett with a custom green S-Works Evade II helmet to complement the other green touches.