Rob Britton’s Felt Breed Carbon with Classified PowerShift hub for Unbound Gravel

Canadian cyclist Rob Britton is a newcomer to the gravel scene, but he found his bearings quickly in his first attempt at Unbound Gravel 200 this year, finishing sixth in the fastest ever edition after battling through epic mud and rain.

After retiring from road racing at the end of last season, where he most recently rode for Rally Cycling, he’s on a familiar brand in Felt, which also sponsors Rally. Though this year he’s on something with a little bit fatter tires, the Breed Carbon, Felt’s announced but still unreleased gravel race bike that features tire clearance up to a whopping 700x50c — something which certainly came in handy on Saturday as mud caked up and clogged frames and drivetrains.

Britton’s bike was well prepared for the muddy conditions at Unbound Gravel. (Photo: William Tracy)

Britton had another advantage in the mud courtesy of the Classified PowerShift hub that replaces the front derailleur and inner chainring with a two-speed internal hub. It wirelessly actuates in a fraction of a second and provides a virtual low gear, meaning he had no issues with mud clogging up his front derailleur — because there wasn’t one to clog up.

“I think not having a front derailleur today was, like, the ticket because shifting the front end of a bike sucks in weather like that,” Britton told VeloNews after the race. “So that was massive.”

Otherwise, Britton ran a Shimano GRX Di2 group with an Easton crank, cockpit, seatpost, and wheels. Take a closer look at the entire build below.