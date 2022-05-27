Pro bike gallery: Wilco Kelderman’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Wilco Kelderman’s Giro d’Italia hasn’t quite gone to plan, but then again professional cycling never does. A stage 9 mechanical, which he blamed on disc brakes but later walked back, tumbled the Bora-Hansgrohe leader out of GC contention.

Despite that, his Giro has been far from a bust. Teammate Jai Hindley now sits in second overall, three seconds adrift of Richard Carapaz, with one more climbing stage and a time trial remaining.

The entire Bora-hansgrohe team is racing on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, the American brand’s all-around race solution meant to be among the fastest aero bikes available while still coming in at the UCI weight limit.

We got a closer look at Kelderman’s Tarmac before the start of the stage 1 in Budapest, Hungary.