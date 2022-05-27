Become a Member

Pro bike gallery: Wilco Kelderman’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Take a closer look at the Bora-Hansgrohe GC rider's bike for the Giro d'Italia.

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

Wilco Kelderman’s Giro d’Italia hasn’t quite gone to plan, but then again professional cycling never does. A stage 9 mechanical, which he blamed on disc brakes but later walked back, tumbled the Bora-Hansgrohe leader out of GC contention.

Despite that, his Giro has been far from a bust. Teammate Jai Hindley now sits in second overall, three seconds adrift of Richard Carapaz, with one more climbing stage and a time trial remaining. 

The entire Bora-hansgrohe team is racing on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, the American brand’s all-around race solution meant to be among the fastest aero bikes available while still coming in at the UCI weight limit. 

We got a closer look at Kelderman’s Tarmac before the start of the stage 1 in Budapest, Hungary. 

Wilco Kelderman’s Bora-hansgrohe team bike is very similar to what anyone could buy at a local bike shop off the shelf, save for the special team graphics.

Kelderman began the Giro as the Bora-hansgrohe team leader, denoted by the 61 number plate. After losing 11 minutes on stage 9, however, the team’s GC hopes now rest with Jai Hindley who is just 3 seconds behind maglia rosa Richard Carapaz heading into the final weekend.

 

Shimano supplies its latest 12-speed Dura-Ace groupset with a FC-R9100-P power meter. The bike rolls along on Roval Rapide CLXII wheels.

Bora-hansgrohe calls its 2022 kit and bike design “No Off Season.” The theme includes a red accent on the jersey as well as inside the fork accompanied by those words.

Wahoo supplies the team with the ELEMNT BOLT head unit. With a compact figure, it keeps the cockpit tidy.

The Roval Rapide handlebar helps keep the front end as aero as possible.

The aero advantage of the Tarmac makes it a good choice for flat days like stage 1 of the Giro, whose profile Kelderman had taped to his stem before the start of the race in Budapest.

Bora-hansgrohe sticks with the integrated Specialized stem that comes standard on the Tarmac.

Saddles rank among the most personal and fickle equipment choices. Kelderman has opted to stay with an S-Works Phenom saddle over the brand’s latest 3d-printed Mirror models.

There’s no mistaking what brand Kelderman rides.