Pro bike gallery: U.S national champion Joey Rosskopf’s Felt AR

Joey Rosskopf, a 32-year-old rider with Rally Cycling, was twice the U.S. national time trial champion in 2017 and 2018 when riding for BMC Racing. This summer, though, he and his Rally teammates took turns counterattacking at the business end of the U.S. road championships, and he was able to put his TT skills to use, soloing to the win ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BikeExchange) and his Rally teammate Kyle Murphy.
To celebrate, Rally had his Felt AR painted by Brad Galvin at Dirt Designs Graphic.
Joey Rosskopf’s 2021 national champion Felt AR
- Frameset: 2021 Felt AR
- Groupset: SRAM Force AXS
- Cassette: 10-33t SRAM Force
- Crankset: 48/35 SRAM Force AXS Power Meter
- Wheelset: Vision Metron 55 Tubular
- Tires: Kenda SC Tubular
- Handlebars: Vision Metron Aero
- Handlebar tape: FSA Cork
- Computer mount: Bar Fly
- Computer: Wahoo Element Roam GPS
- Stem: Felt AR
- Pedals: Time X-Pro 10
- Saddle: Cadex Boost
- Bottle cages: Arundel Mandible
Joey Rosskopf began racing in 2010 with Mountain Khakis. He moved to Pro Continental in 2011 with Team Type 1, then joined Hincapie. He moved to the WorldTour in 2015 with BMC.
The Felt AR features internal routing for a clean front end.
Rosskopf raced his new bike at the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
The head tube’s leading edge is slender, and the tube itself is hourglass-shaped.
The UCI sticker isn’t unique, but the paint job sure is.
Vision provided custom stickers to match Galvin’s paint job, which features nice details inside the fork legs.
AR is Felt’s aero bike.
Felt currently doesn’t sell the AR with Force (and certainly doesn’t sell it with the national-champion paint!), but a bike with SRAM Red eTap AXS is $14,999.
The Vision Metron Aero bars complement the frame’s aero-and-tidy design, with a slender front profile and integrated computer mount.
The Felt AR has a steep, 74-degree head tube angle.
Vision’s 55mm Metron, with the flag stuck on and the tire glued on.
Joey Rosskopf’s national champion Felt AR bike.
And Pactimo made him a full complement of stars-and-stripes clothing, of course.