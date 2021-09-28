Pro bike gallery: U.S national champion Joey Rosskopf’s Felt AR

Joey Rosskopf, a 32-year-old rider with Rally Cycling, was twice the U.S. national time trial champion in 2017 and 2018 when riding for BMC Racing. This summer, though, he and his Rally teammates took turns counterattacking at the business end of the U.S. road championships, and he was able to put his TT skills to use, soloing to the win ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BikeExchange) and his Rally teammate Kyle Murphy.

To celebrate, Rally had his Felt AR painted by Brad Galvin at Dirt Designs Graphic.

Joey Rosskopf’s 2021 national champion Felt AR