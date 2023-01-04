Become a Member

Pro bike gallery: Remco Evenepoel’s world champion edition Specialized Tarmac SL7

With its third men's road world champion in as many years, Specialized is getting used to making rainbow motif bikes.

In 2022, Remco Evenepoel had breakout year, winning both a monument and a grand tour. But the 22-year-old wasn’t done there. Before the season’s end, he would add world champion to that list.

Heading into 2023, Evenepoel will be riding a special edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 to commemorate his world title. With its third men’s road world champion in as many years, Specialized is getting used to making rainbow motif bikes. And just as there were for Julian Alaphilippe’s bikes, there are callouts to both Evenepoel and his Soudal Quick-Step team.

As in years past, the team bike is built with a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Roval wheels, and number of other components from Specialized including the saddle. PRO provides the aero handlebar.

Read on for a full gallery of the bike.

Evenepoel’s team bike is built with a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Roval wheels, and number of other components from Specialized including the saddle.

There shouldn’t be much in the way of doubt over whose bike this is, but just in case Evenepoel’s name is on the top tube.

A rainbow computer mount with a Wolfpack team logo is attention to detail.

Instead of Specialized’s aero handlebar, Soudal Quick-Step uses a PRO Vibe Aero. Look at how toed in those hoods are.

More rainbow details offset the white.

Another detail on Evenepoel’s Tarmac.

“Legends are built not born.” It takes some work to be a world champion.

The team had a scenic location for its pre-season camp.

More attention to detail, this time a rainbow chain catcher.

Roval provides the team with a variety of wheels.

Soudal has come on in 2023 as a new title sponsor of the team.