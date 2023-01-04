Pro bike gallery: Remco Evenepoel’s world champion edition Specialized Tarmac SL7

In 2022, Remco Evenepoel had breakout year, winning both a monument and a grand tour. But the 22-year-old wasn’t done there. Before the season’s end, he would add world champion to that list.

Heading into 2023, Evenepoel will be riding a special edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 to commemorate his world title. With its third men’s road world champion in as many years, Specialized is getting used to making rainbow motif bikes. And just as there were for Julian Alaphilippe’s bikes, there are callouts to both Evenepoel and his Soudal Quick-Step team.

As in years past, the team bike is built with a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Roval wheels, and number of other components from Specialized including the saddle. PRO provides the aero handlebar.

Read on for a full gallery of the bike.

