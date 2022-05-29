Become a Member

Pro bike gallery: Pello Bilbao’s Merida Scultura Team

Take a closer look at the bike Bahrain-Victorious turns to on climbing days.

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

The Giro d’Italia frequently features the most mountainous parcours of the three grand tours. For the climbing stages at this year’s edition, two-time Giro stage winner Pello Bilbao has been seeking to add to that tally aboard a Merida Scultura Team. The rest of his Bahrain-Victorious team has been racing this bike as well, with Santiago Buitrago striking pay dirt on stage 17. 

We took a closer look at Bilbao’s climbing bike, which features a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, FSA components, and Vision wheels.

Photo: James Startt

Bilbao’s bike features a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, FSA components, and Vision Metron wheels.

Bilbao is riding a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace power meter crank. For this stage he was running 54/40 chainrings.

Bahrain-Victorious stays with the stock Merida Team SL 1P one-piece cockpit.

The Merida Team SL 1P one-piece cockpit keeps the front end simple — at least visually, not so much for the mechanics routing the brake lines.

Despite being a lightweight bike focused on a more compliant ride than Merida’s aero bike, the Scultura Team still features a very aero front end with internal cable routing and cockpit integration.

Bilbao’s saddle of choice is a Prologo Nago Evo.

A size medium Scultura Team frame weighs about 860 grams and features the same geometry as Merida’s Reacto aero bike.

A carbon race number holder affixed to the FSA seat post is a detail you won’t find on a stock model. Note the handwritten “PELLO” at the top.

In case you were still wondering who rides this bike…

The Continental Grand Prix 5000 S tubeless ready tires are faster than the brand’s previous top of the line tubeless rubber, while being lighter and offering more sidewall protection to boot.