Pro bike gallery: Pello Bilbao’s Merida Scultura Team

The Giro d’Italia frequently features the most mountainous parcours of the three grand tours. For the climbing stages at this year’s edition, two-time Giro stage winner Pello Bilbao has been seeking to add to that tally aboard a Merida Scultura Team. The rest of his Bahrain-Victorious team has been racing this bike as well, with Santiago Buitrago striking pay dirt on stage 17.

We took a closer look at Bilbao’s climbing bike, which features a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, FSA components, and Vision wheels.