Pro bike gallery: Lance Haidet’s Specialized Crux

The new collegiate club cyclocross national champion also rode to an impressive fifth place at the elite national championship race.

Text by: Photos by: William Tracy

Lance Haidet doesn’t shy away from any discipline, competing in cyclocross, gravel, mountain, and road.

Capping off a 2022 that included 10th overall in the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix, the 25-year-old had a productive week at the US Cyclocross National Championship in Connecticut last month, securing the collegiate club national title for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he just graduated, then racing to fifth place in the elite race for his L39ION of Los Angeles trade team.

For cyclocross racing, he turns to the super-light Specialized S-Works Crux, which also doubles as a gravel frame. We got a closer look at his bike before the elite race at cyclocross nationals.

It’s built up with a 1x SRAM Red drivetrain, Zipp 202 NSW tubulars, and Zipp components.

Read on for the full bike check.

Also read:

Haidet’s S-Works Crux is built with SRAM components and Zipp wheels.

That’s a 42-tooth chainring.

This K-Edge chain guide prevents chain drops in hectic ‘cross races.

Lightweight Zipp 202 NSW tubulars are the wheel of choice for Haidet.

Haidet pairs his 42T chainring with a 10-33T cassette.

‘Cross is rough on frames, especially the parts close to the chain.

Crashes are a reality of ‘cross racing.

Shimano XTR pedals have been a longstanding choice among off-road racers.

In addition to wheels, Zipp also provides the Service Course stem and handlebar.

Beyond cyclocross frames, Specialized also makes ‘cross tires like these 33mm Terra Gripton tubulars.

Haidet doesn’t baby his equipment.

A carbon rail Specialized Power saddle keeps the weight even lower on this already lightweight bike.