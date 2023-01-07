Pro bike gallery: Lance Haidet’s Specialized Crux

Lance Haidet doesn’t shy away from any discipline, competing in cyclocross, gravel, mountain, and road.

Capping off a 2022 that included 10th overall in the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix, the 25-year-old had a productive week at the US Cyclocross National Championship in Connecticut last month, securing the collegiate club national title for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he just graduated, then racing to fifth place in the elite race for his L39ION of Los Angeles trade team.

For cyclocross racing, he turns to the super-light Specialized S-Works Crux, which also doubles as a gravel frame. We got a closer look at his bike before the elite race at cyclocross nationals.

It’s built up with a 1x SRAM Red drivetrain, Zipp 202 NSW tubulars, and Zipp components.

Read on for the full bike check.

