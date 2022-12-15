Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

Pro bike gallery: Curtis White’s cyclocross nationals winning Trek Boone Disc

White rode to his first nationals victory on this fluorescent green bike.

Text by: Photos by: William Tracy

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

Now 30% Off.
$4.99/month $3.49/month*

Get the one subscription to fuel all your adventures.


  • Map your next adventure with our premium GPS apps: Gaia GPS Premium and Trailforks Pro.
  • Read unlimited digital content from 15+ brands, including Outside Magazine, Triathlete, Ski, Trail Runner, and VeloNews.
  • Watch 600+ hours of endurance challenges, cycling and skiing action, and travel documentaries.
  • Learn from the pros with expert-led online courses.
Join Outside+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Curtis White achieved a long standing career goal on Sunday when he outfoxed defending champion Eric Brunner at the US Cyclocross National Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

After years of second place, the 27-year-old finally ascended to the top of the podium.

White came to ‘cross nats equipped with a quiver of fluorescent green Trek Boone Disc cyclocross bikes. He would need all of them to tackle the muddy conditions that became trickier to navigate as an afternoon snowstorm intensified.

There was absolutely no rest for the Steve Tilford Foundation rider’s pit crew, who kept a steady rotation of fresh bikes ready.

The new national champion’s bike includes a 1x SRAM eTap groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a Zipp cockpit. Read on for the full bike check and details.

Related

 

 

Curtis White’s Trek Boone Disc is equipped with a 1x SRAM eTap groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a Zipp cockpit.

The bike was signficantly dirtier after the race.

White chose a 44T chainring with off-road mainstay Shimano XTR pedals.

White used a 10-36T cassette.

Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels are a popular choice for cyclocross.

Challenge Limus Team Edition S3 tires are top-end handmade tubulars that excel in mud. They combine a cotton casing, natural rubber, and a latex tube.

There’s no need for this taped-over cable port with wireless eTap shifting.

It’s compact bars for White.

The Boone routes cables internally through the headtube.

White races for the Steve Tilford Foundation.

White rides a Bontrager Arvada saddle with metal rails.

The Boone features Trek’s IsoSpeed decouplers for compliance. They can be found across the Trek’s line of road bikes.

Zipp provides its Service Course components for the cockpit.

There was no rest for White’s pit crew amid the day’s demanding conditions.