Pro bike gallery: Curtis White’s cyclocross nationals winning Trek Boone Disc

Curtis White achieved a long standing career goal on Sunday when he outfoxed defending champion Eric Brunner at the US Cyclocross National Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

After years of second place, the 27-year-old finally ascended to the top of the podium.

White came to ‘cross nats equipped with a quiver of fluorescent green Trek Boone Disc cyclocross bikes. He would need all of them to tackle the muddy conditions that became trickier to navigate as an afternoon snowstorm intensified.

There was absolutely no rest for the Steve Tilford Foundation rider’s pit crew, who kept a steady rotation of fresh bikes ready.

The new national champion’s bike includes a 1x SRAM eTap groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a Zipp cockpit. Read on for the full bike check and details.

