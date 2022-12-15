Pro bike gallery: Curtis White’s cyclocross nationals winning Trek Boone Disc

Curtis White achieved a long standing career goal on Sunday when he outfoxed defending champion Eric Brunner at the US Cyclocross National Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.
After years of second place, the 27-year-old finally ascended to the top of the podium.
White came to ‘cross nats equipped with a quiver of fluorescent green Trek Boone Disc cyclocross bikes. He would need all of them to tackle the muddy conditions that became trickier to navigate as an afternoon snowstorm intensified.
There was absolutely no rest for the Steve Tilford Foundation rider’s pit crew, who kept a steady rotation of fresh bikes ready.
The new national champion’s bike includes a 1x SRAM eTap groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and a Zipp cockpit. Read on for the full bike check and details.
The bike was signficantly dirtier after the race.
White chose a 44T chainring with off-road mainstay Shimano XTR pedals.
White used a 10-36T cassette.
Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels are a popular choice for cyclocross.
Challenge Limus Team Edition S3 tires are top-end handmade tubulars that excel in mud. They combine a cotton casing, natural rubber, and a latex tube.
There’s no need for this taped-over cable port with wireless eTap shifting.
It’s compact bars for White.
The Boone routes cables internally through the headtube.
White races for the Steve Tilford Foundation.
White rides a Bontrager Arvada saddle with metal rails.
The Boone features Trek’s IsoSpeed decouplers for compliance. They can be found across the Trek’s line of road bikes.
Zipp provides its Service Course components for the cockpit.
There was no rest for White’s pit crew amid the day’s demanding conditions.