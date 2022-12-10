Pro bike gallery: Clara Honsinger’s national champion edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX

Tomorrow, Clara Honsinger will line up in Hartford, Connecticut, to defend her two consecutive cyclocross national championship titles.
Only 25 years old and building an ever bigger name for herself in European cyclocross, Honsinger is a favorite to retain the stars and stripes jersey. With it comes a bike to match, and her EF Education–Tibco–SVB team has not held back in making one of the best looking national champion’s bikes around.
Her Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX is built up 1x with SRAM Red and features Vision wheels and A. Dugast tires. How much longer will she get to ride it? That depends on the outcome of tomorrow.
Honsinger’s national champion edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX is built up with SRAM Red and features Vision wheels and A. Dugast tires.
The bike is set up with a 38T chainring and a 10-33T cassette.
Vision supplies tubular Metron 30 SL wheels.
A. Dugast Typhoon 33mm tires are a good choice for a variety of conditions. Tomorrow, snow and freezing temperatures are in the forecast.
That chain isn’t going anywhere with this guide.
If the paint didn’t let you know whose bike this is, this decal leaves no doubt.
There have been many national champion bikes over the years. This one easily ranks among the top.
Shimano XTR pedals are tried and true in off-road conditions.
Honsinger rides a Prologo Dimension 143 saddle.
Prologo also makes the bar tape. FSA supplies the stem and handlebars.
This bike is worth one more look.