Pro bike gallery: Clara Honsinger’s national champion edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX

Tomorrow, Clara Honsinger will line up in Hartford, Connecticut, to defend her two consecutive cyclocross national championship titles.

Only 25 years old and building an ever bigger name for herself in European cyclocross, Honsinger is a favorite to retain the stars and stripes jersey. With it comes a bike to match, and her EF Education–Tibco–SVB team has not held back in making one of the best looking national champion’s bikes around.

Her Cannondale SuperSix Evo CX is built up 1x with SRAM Red and features Vision wheels and A. Dugast tires. How much longer will she get to ride it? That depends on the outcome of tomorrow.

Also read