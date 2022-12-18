Pro bike gallery: Austin Killips’ NICE Bikes CX

Austin Killips has been having a breakout cyclocross season racing for NICE Bikes.
She ascended to the podium at the US Cyclocross National Championships last weekend, taking a hard-fought third place. And that comes after a season filled with podium spots, and a first-place finish at the Northampton International.
VeloNews got a closer look at her prototype NICE Bikes CX, a steel frame made with Columbus tubing. It’s built up with a 1x SRAM Red Tap groupset, HUNT wheels, and Zipp components.
Check out all the details below.
Killips’ 2022 NICE Bikes Prototype CX is made with Columbus steel tubing. Paragon Machine Works makes the dropouts.
This SRAM Red crank is set up 1x with a Wolf Tooth 40T chainring. The pedals are Shimano XTR, a classic choice.
The 10-36T cassette provides a near 1:1 gear ratio when paired with the 40T chainring.
Killips rides a Fizik Arione saddle with carbon rails.
Killips has been having a great season with a number of podiums, first place at the Northampton International, and most recently third at CX nationals.
Challenge Limus Team Edition S3 tires are a good choice for muddy conditions. They’re set up on HUNT 30 CX Tubular wheels.
This 3D-printed chain guide was designed for the Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com team and is not commercially available. Too bad for the rest of us!
The Zipp Service Course 70 handlebar and stem combo looks nice in silver on Killips’ steel bike.
Killips at the US Cyclocross National Championship last weekend. Her bike weighs in at 18.5 pounds.