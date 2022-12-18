Become a Member

Pro bike gallery: Austin Killips’ NICE Bikes CX

Killips is racing, and winning, on a steel bike in a sea of carbon.

Text by: Photos by: Dominique Powers & Max Pratt

Austin Killips has been having a breakout cyclocross season racing for NICE Bikes.

She ascended to the podium at the US Cyclocross National Championships last weekend, taking a hard-fought third place. And that comes after a season filled with podium spots, and a first-place finish at the Northampton International.

VeloNews got a closer look at her prototype NICE Bikes CX, a steel frame made with Columbus tubing. It’s built up with a 1x SRAM Red Tap groupset, HUNT wheels, and Zipp components.

Check out all the details below.

Photo: Dominique Powers

Killips’ 2022 NICE Bikes Prototype CX is made with Columbus steel tubing. Paragon Machine Works makes the dropouts.

Photo: Max Pratt

This SRAM Red crank is set up 1x with a Wolf Tooth 40T chainring. The pedals are Shimano XTR, a classic choice.

Photo: Dominique Powers

The 10-36T cassette provides a near 1:1 gear ratio when paired with the 40T chainring.

Photo: Dominique Powers

Killips rides a Fizik Arione saddle with carbon rails.

Photo: Max Pratt

Killips has been having a great season with a number of podiums, first place at the Northampton International, and most recently third at CX nationals.

Photo: Max Pratt

Challenge Limus Team Edition S3 tires are a good choice for muddy conditions. They’re set up on HUNT 30 CX Tubular wheels.

Photo: Max Pratt

This 3D-printed chain guide was designed for the Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com team and is not commercially available. Too bad for the rest of us!

Photo: Max Pratt

The Zipp Service Course 70 handlebar and stem combo looks nice in silver on Killips’ steel bike.

Photo: Dominique Powers

Killips at the US Cyclocross National Championship last weekend. Her bike weighs in at 18.5 pounds.