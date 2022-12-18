Pro bike gallery: Austin Killips’ NICE Bikes CX

Austin Killips has been having a breakout cyclocross season racing for NICE Bikes.

She ascended to the podium at the US Cyclocross National Championships last weekend, taking a hard-fought third place. And that comes after a season filled with podium spots, and a first-place finish at the Northampton International.

VeloNews got a closer look at her prototype NICE Bikes CX, a steel frame made with Columbus tubing. It’s built up with a 1x SRAM Red Tap groupset, HUNT wheels, and Zipp components.

Check out all the details below.