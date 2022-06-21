Pro Bike: Esteban Chaves’ Cannondale SuperSix EVO

With five grand tour stage wins and two GC podiums to his name, Esteban Chaves knows how to light up a climb.
This season, the Colombian rider is still going after the vertical days, but this time for a new team: EF Education-EasyPost. And with the new team comes a new Cannondale bike.
Chaves has the full Cannondale range at his disposal, but as a climber he will be spending most of his days — or at least the days where he knows he can win — aboard the SuperSix EVO, Cannondale’s all-around race platform.
Lightweight, yet aerodynamically optimized with design elements borrowed from Cannondale’s other aero bikes, the SuperSix EVO is meant to excel both during the leadup to a climb and the climb itself.
Take a closer look at Chaves’ bike, built up with a 12-speed Dura-Ace drivetrain and FSA and Vision components.
Chaves keeps things standard on the drivetrain with a 54/40T chainring combo affixed to FSA crank arms and a power2max power meter.
An 11-34T cassette provides a little more range than many pro setups have in the back. That 34T low gear comes at the expense of bigger gaps between gears, however. The cassette is attached to mid section Vision Metron wheels.
Team-kit matching derailleur hanger? Now that’s attention to detail.
Chaves is in his first season with EF Education–EasyPost, and first season riding on Cannondale bikes.
Chaves rides a Prologo Scratch M5 saddle.
The SuperSix EVO is an all-around race bike designed to be both aero and lightweight. Chaves uses a Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT computer.
Vision Metron aero handlebars provide the perfect real estate for stage profiles.
The Colombian rides a 48, the smallest frame size available for the SuperSix EVO, which even seems a touch small for someone like Chaves who stands 5’5″. However, pros running smaller frames than what might be recommended for the layperson is nothing new.
Cannondale makes its own bar-stem combo for the SuperSix EVO, but EF uses a cockpit from team sponsors FSA and Vision. Chaves gets a latest generation 12-speed Dura-Ace group.