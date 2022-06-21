Pro Bike: Esteban Chaves’ Cannondale SuperSix EVO

With five grand tour stage wins and two GC podiums to his name, Esteban Chaves knows how to light up a climb.

This season, the Colombian rider is still going after the vertical days, but this time for a new team: EF Education-EasyPost. And with the new team comes a new Cannondale bike.

Chaves has the full Cannondale range at his disposal, but as a climber he will be spending most of his days — or at least the days where he knows he can win — aboard the SuperSix EVO, Cannondale’s all-around race platform.

Lightweight, yet aerodynamically optimized with design elements borrowed from Cannondale’s other aero bikes, the SuperSix EVO is meant to excel both during the leadup to a climb and the climb itself.

Take a closer look at Chaves’ bike, built up with a 12-speed Dura-Ace drivetrain and FSA and Vision components.