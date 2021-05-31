Pro bike (and dog) gallery: Kaysee Armstrong’s Liv Devote

Kaysee Armstrong recently swung through Colorado to win Roll Massif Wild Horse Gravel. The Liv Factory Racing cross-country mountain biker and gravel racer was en route from Salt Lake City to her home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Now, after a few weeks at home, Armstrong — and adopted cattle dog Annie — are back on the road for a very packed summer of bike racing. First, it’s off to Emporia for Unbound Gravel. Then, Armstrong will travel to Oregon for the Oregon Gravel Grinder Stage race before heading south to Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego. In August, she’ll be back in Colorado for LeadBoat, the double doozy of the Leadville Trail MTB 100 and SBT GRVL.

Then, Armstrong will go international with her Liv Pique 29er mountain bike: first to Canada for the BC Bike Race and then all the way to South Africa for the Cape Epic.

In September, she’ll travel to Idaho to defend her title at Rebecca’s Private Idaho.

This is Armstrong’s Liv Devote that she used for her win at Wild Horse Gravel, and which she will also race at Unbound Gravel this Saturday.