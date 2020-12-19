Photos of the year

Santa Hat - Happy Holidays!

Our favorite images from the thousands and thousands we used or reviewed in 2020.

Photo: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images. Camera Data: DJI | 25mm | 1/1250sec. f/2.6 ISO 100

A bird’s eye view of the peloton shows the new kits for 2020 on display at Argentina’s San Juan International in January. Remco Evenepoel won the overall.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/2000sec. f/3.5 ISO 360

Elite women climb a steep and muddy run-up at the cyclocross World Cup held in Nommay, France, on January 29. Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands took the win.

Photo: Brenton Edwards/Getty Images

Cudlee Creek, a small town outside Adelaide, Australia, hosted the third stage of the Tour Down Under, which was won by Richie Porte en route to his overall victory.

Photo: Casey B. Gibson. Camera Data: Nikon D4S | 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/1000sec. f/2.8 ISO 5000

Chloé Dygert leads the U.S. women’s pursuit team at the 2020 UCI world championships in Berlin. Dygert and the U.S. women won their fourth world title.

Photo: Wil Matthews. Camera Data: Sony ILCE-9M2 | Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/250sec. f/2.8 ISO 200

Thick mud greeted all riders at The Mid South gravel race, which was held just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing. Payson McElveen won the elite men’s event.

Photo: Brad Kaminski. Camera Data: Canon EOS 7D Mark ll | 24-70mm f/2.8 | 1/320sec. f/3.2 ISO 250

Hannah Finchamp won the women’s race at The Mid South and immediately ate a cheeseburger at the finish line. Finchamp, like the other participants, was coated in mud.

Photo: James Startt. Camera Data: Nikon Z7 | 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/6000sec. f/5 ISO 400

Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič were strongest at the Critérium du Dauphiné in August, but an untimely crash knocked Roglič out of the race and jeopardized his run at the Tour de France.

Riders of Tour de France wearing a face masks during the starting line of Stage 14 Photo: Marcio Machado/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 600mm f/4.0 | 1/1250sec f/4.0 ISO 800

COVID-19 completely altered the 2020 racing season, forcing riders, media, and fans to adjust to safety measures, including the wearing of face masks. Nowhere was this more pronounced than at the Tour de France.

Photo: Thibault Camus/Getty Images

Peter Sagan lost the Tour de France green jersey for the first time in eight years, and it was Irish sprinter Sam Bennett who took the sprint prize, as well as two stage wins.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 62mm | 1/125 sec. f/4.5 ISO 200

A kiss to celebrate his Tour de France win, as Tadej Pogačar and his girlfriend, Urska Zigart, show their happiness at the 2020 Tour.

Photo: James Startt. Camera Data: Nikon Z7 | 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/1250 sec. f/8 ISO 800

The peloton passes agricultural fields in southern France during the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge. Aleksandr Vlasov won the race to the summit of the Giant of Provence.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 200mm | 1/3200 sec. f/3.5 ISO 100

Marianne Vos leads the women’s peloton along a painful stretch of gravel during the Giro Rosa’s second stage. Annemiek van Vleuten won the stage, despite falling off her bicycle on the loose gravel.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 120mm | 1/4000 sec. f/3.5 ISO 160

The crash, which happened moments before this image was taken, occurred on an extremely steep section of dirt road. Van Vleuten had to dismount and run, yet she still won the stage.

Photo: David Stockman/Getty Images

Rain and wind battered the peloton during Gent-Wevelgem, and the race finished with a furious sprint. Jolien D’hoore crossed the line first, with beads of water flying from her wheels.

Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 200mm | 1/1250 sec. f/3.5 ISO 800

Julian Alaphilippe forced the decisive move at the Tour of Flanders, only to strike a motorcycle and crash out of the race with 35km to go. How would Alaphilippe have matched up against winner Mathieu van der Poel in the final sprint? We’ll never know.

Photo: James Startt. Camera Data: Nikon Z7 | 70-200mm f/2.8 | 1/1250 sec. f/8 ISO 500

The 2020 Giro d’Italia’s seventh stage gets underway in Matera, a town in southern Italy with homes carved into a rocky outcrop. French sprinter Arnaud Démare won the stage.

Photo: Bartosz Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Mud and roots could not keep reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from defending her title at the 2020 MTB world championships in Leogang, Austria.

Photo: Jake Orness

An early crash in the 125-mile Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City saw Kathy Pruitt scrape her knees. Pruitt got back on her bike, kept racing, and finished second place.

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images. Camera Data: Nikon D5 | 200mm | 1/1600 sec. f/5.0 ISO 1600

Empty streets greeted riders throughout the 2020 Vuelta a España, as Spain imposed strict rules against crowds due to COVID-19. Still, a few fans watched from their balconies as the peloton rode by.

Photo: Luca Bettini/Getty Images

The pink jersey on João Almeida’s back gave him amazing strength throughout the 2020 Giro d’Italia; however it couldn’t help him on the hulking stage 18 over the Passo dello Stelvio. After holding the jersey for 15 stages, Almeida finally ceded it to Jai Hindley.