Photos of the year

A bird’s eye view of the peloton shows the new kits for 2020 on display at Argentina’s San Juan International in January. Remco Evenepoel won the overall.
Elite women climb a steep and muddy run-up at the cyclocross World Cup held in Nommay, France, on January 29. Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands took the win.
Cudlee Creek, a small town outside Adelaide, Australia, hosted the third stage of the Tour Down Under, which was won by Richie Porte en route to his overall victory.
Chloé Dygert leads the U.S. women’s pursuit team at the 2020 UCI world championships in Berlin. Dygert and the U.S. women won their fourth world title.
Thick mud greeted all riders at The Mid South gravel race, which was held just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing. Payson McElveen won the elite men’s event.
Hannah Finchamp won the women’s race at The Mid South and immediately ate a cheeseburger at the finish line. Finchamp, like the other participants, was coated in mud.
Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič were strongest at the Critérium du Dauphiné in August, but an untimely crash knocked Roglič out of the race and jeopardized his run at the Tour de France.
COVID-19 completely altered the 2020 racing season, forcing riders, media, and fans to adjust to safety measures, including the wearing of face masks. Nowhere was this more pronounced than at the Tour de France.
Peter Sagan lost the Tour de France green jersey for the first time in eight years, and it was Irish sprinter Sam Bennett who took the sprint prize, as well as two stage wins.
A kiss to celebrate his Tour de France win, as Tadej Pogačar and his girlfriend, Urska Zigart, show their happiness at the 2020 Tour.
The peloton passes agricultural fields in southern France during the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge. Aleksandr Vlasov won the race to the summit of the Giant of Provence.
Marianne Vos leads the women’s peloton along a painful stretch of gravel during the Giro Rosa’s second stage. Annemiek van Vleuten won the stage, despite falling off her bicycle on the loose gravel.
The crash, which happened moments before this image was taken, occurred on an extremely steep section of dirt road. Van Vleuten had to dismount and run, yet she still won the stage.
Rain and wind battered the peloton during Gent-Wevelgem, and the race finished with a furious sprint. Jolien D’hoore crossed the line first, with beads of water flying from her wheels.
Julian Alaphilippe forced the decisive move at the Tour of Flanders, only to strike a motorcycle and crash out of the race with 35km to go. How would Alaphilippe have matched up against winner Mathieu van der Poel in the final sprint? We’ll never know.
The 2020 Giro d’Italia’s seventh stage gets underway in Matera, a town in southern Italy with homes carved into a rocky outcrop. French sprinter Arnaud Démare won the stage.
Mud and roots could not keep reigning world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from defending her title at the 2020 MTB world championships in Leogang, Austria.
An early crash in the 125-mile Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City saw Kathy Pruitt scrape her knees. Pruitt got back on her bike, kept racing, and finished second place.
Empty streets greeted riders throughout the 2020 Vuelta a España, as Spain imposed strict rules against crowds due to COVID-19. Still, a few fans watched from their balconies as the peloton rode by.
The pink jersey on João Almeida’s back gave him amazing strength throughout the 2020 Giro d’Italia; however it couldn’t help him on the hulking stage 18 over the Passo dello Stelvio. After holding the jersey for 15 stages, Almeida finally ceded it to Jai Hindley.