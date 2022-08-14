Peter Stetina’s Canyon Endurace for SBT GRVL

Gear choices can make or break a rider’s gravel race. After rolling across the finish one second shy of SBT GRVL winner Alex Howes last year, Peter Stetina is making some radical changes to his bike choice for 2022.

“I’m basically taking a 180-degree opposite approach to last year,” the 2021 LeadBoat Challenge winner told VeloNews Saturday evening in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, after rolling in to town from the Leadville Trail 100, where he finished in eighth.

This year, he’s keeping his Canyon Grizl gravel bike, the model he raced to third place at SBT last year, in his van and turning to the Canyon Endurace CF SLX, an endurance road model he usually races at Belgian Waffle Ride events.

Taking inspiration from Howes, Stetina has jammed as thick of tires as he can into the road frame, definitely far exceeding the recommended tire clearance. VeloNews got a look at the bike, built with a mixed set of Shimano wheels and IRC tires, a Shimano GRX Di2 2x groupset, and PRO components, as his mechanic was tinkering with the final set up for race day.

Also read: