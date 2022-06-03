Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Crux for Unbound Gravel

Peter Sagan will be making his gravel debut Saturday at Unbound Gravel and he will be doing it on Specialized’s S-Works Crux.
Sagan announced last week that he would take time out from altitude training in the US to ride the 100-mile event at Unbound.
The Slovakian hasn’t raced on the road since early April as he took time out to recover from symptoms of long COVID. He has been in the United States in recent weeks training at altitude in Utah to prepare for the Tour de France.
“When I was invited by Specialized to take part in the Unbound Gravel together with them, I really didn’t have to think twice,” Sagan said in a message sent to VeloNews earlier this week.
“Although I’m not familiar with gravel racing, it is something that has always intrigued me, and to do it here in the USA and in one of the top events was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.”
Sagan and his TotalEnergies teammate Daniel Oss will be racing in Emporia, Kansas on the newest S-Works Crux, a bike that Specialized dubs the “world’s lightest gravel bike.”
Peter Sagan will ride the ultra-light Crux for his gravel debut.
The Crux comes equipped with Pathfinder Pro tires.
Sagan’s Crux is fitted with Shimano brakes and Roval wheels.
Sagan has gone with the tried and tested Pathfinder tires.
Sagan will ride with an S-Worx Romin EVO saddle.
Specialized claims the Crux is the lightest gravel bike on the market.
The Crux can also be used as a cyclocross bike, though Sagan’s yet to branch out into that discipline.
The Crux has three bottle cage mounts, two where you’d expect and another under the downtube.
Sagan has opted for Shimano GRX 11-42 gearing for his gravel debut.