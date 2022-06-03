Peter Sagan’s Specialized S-Works Crux for Unbound Gravel

Peter Sagan will be making his gravel debut Saturday at Unbound Gravel and he will be doing it on Specialized’s S-Works Crux.

Sagan announced last week that he would take time out from altitude training in the US to ride the 100-mile event at Unbound.

The Slovakian hasn’t raced on the road since early April as he took time out to recover from symptoms of long COVID. He has been in the United States in recent weeks training at altitude in Utah to prepare for the Tour de France.

“When I was invited by Specialized to take part in the Unbound Gravel together with them, I really didn’t have to think twice,” Sagan said in a message sent to VeloNews earlier this week.

“Although I’m not familiar with gravel racing, it is something that has always intrigued me, and to do it here in the USA and in one of the top events was an opportunity I couldn’t miss.”

Sagan and his TotalEnergies teammate Daniel Oss will be racing in Emporia, Kansas on the newest S-Works Crux, a bike that Specialized dubs the “world’s lightest gravel bike.”