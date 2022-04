Paris-Roubaix Femmes gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s winning Trek Domane

Trek hasn’t even released the bike yet, but the marketing images are already done: Elisa Longo Borghini rode across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes to victory aboard the new and unreleased Trek Domane.

VeloNews contributor Brecht Decaluw√© attended Longo Borghini’s press conference following her win, and took the following photos.

