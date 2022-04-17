Paris-Roubaix Femmes gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s winning Trek Domane

Trek hasn’t even released the bike yet, but the marketing images are already done: Elisa Longo Borghini rode across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes to victory aboard the new and unreleased Trek Domane.
VeloNews contributor Brecht Decaluwé attended Longo Borghini’s press conference following her win, and took the following photos.
Trek made some major changes with the new Domane endurance bike, including swapping out the seat mast for a seatpost, and eliminating the front IsoSpeed and the adjustability on the rear IsoSpeed.
Longo Borghini’s brake lines run through the bar and then into the head tube in front of the steerer, a reverse of the current design.
Trek-Segafredo wraps a rubber band around the eTap battery, which snaps into place with a latch.
As with Lizzie Deignan’s winning Trek Domane last year, Longo Borghini used a single ring with this K-Edge chain guard.
Tried and true: Shimano Dura-Ace pedals.
The Domane retains the flexing rear design, but now with a more straightforward seatpost.
A closer look at the brake hose routing.
Pirelli’s tubeless tires are two for two at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes.
It looks like the cobbles caused a bit of leakage.
Kogel is an El Paso company that makes high-end bearings.
SRAM’s new cassettes go down to a 1o-tooth small cog.
While many disc bikes forego levers for Allen-key operation, Trek keeps the no-tool option.
Front IsoSpeed no more.Tre