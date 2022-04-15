Paris-Roubaix 2022: Michał Kwiatkowski’s Pinarello Dogma F

Michał Kwiatkowski has a palmarès that boasts multiple victories in one-day races, classics, and monuments like Milan–San Remo, E3 Harelbeke, Strade Bianche, and most recently another “W” at Amstel Gold Race.

On Sunday at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix, the former world road champion will have current world cyclocross champion Tom Pidcock, and current world time trial champion Filippo Ganna for company in his Ineos Grenadiers squad on the cobbles. They will all be aboard the flagship Pinarello Dogma F Disc.

Kwiatkowski will be racing on the same bike he rode to his second victory at Amstel Gold Race just days ago, a Pinarello Dogma F. While this bike does not boast rear suspension like the Pinarello Dogma FS of serval years ago, it does afford the 31-year-old the comfort he’ll need for the “Hell of the North.”