Paris-Roubaix 2022: Michał Kwiatkowski’s Pinarello Dogma F

Michał Kwiatkowski has a palmarès that boasts multiple victories in one-day races, classics, and monuments like Milan–San Remo, E3 Harelbeke, Strade Bianche, and most recently another “W” at Amstel Gold Race.
On Sunday at the 2022 Paris-Roubaix, the former world road champion will have current world cyclocross champion Tom Pidcock, and current world time trial champion Filippo Ganna for company in his Ineos Grenadiers squad on the cobbles. They will all be aboard the flagship Pinarello Dogma F Disc.
Kwiatkowski will be racing on the same bike he rode to his second victory at Amstel Gold Race just days ago, a Pinarello Dogma F. While this bike does not boast rear suspension like the Pinarello Dogma FS of serval years ago, it does afford the 31-year-old the comfort he’ll need for the “Hell of the North.”
Kwiatkowski did a route recon on a relatively stock Pinarello Dogma F disc, with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 group and Shimano wheels wrapped in Continental Grand Prix 5000s TR tires.
This is the same bike he used when he recently won his second Amstel Gold Race.
The fork inherits characteristics of the unique and identifiable Onda shape, which may serve to lessen impact while blasting across the pavé.
The tops of Kwiatkowki’s bars are wrapped well to provide padding and grip on the hellacious surfaces he’ll again ride.
Narrow bars with brake levers angled inwards are trending in the pro ranks. This affords a UCI-legal aerodynamic profile.
The Pinarello Dogma F Disc has a flattened section on the inside of the down tube which allows for some aerodynamic considerations where a bottle is mounted. Trek and BMC have some similar features in their respective aero road and endurance race bikes.
Kwiatkowski’s bike looks to have at least a single layer of bar tape, to hopefully stave off fatigue from the 55km of cobbled sectors.
The Ineos-Grenadier will again be perched on a Fizik Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive 3D-printed saddle.
It’s set to the proper height most easily as team mechanics placed a small sticker on the seat post indicating how far to insert the post into the frame.
The shaped and sculpted seatstays may also afford some compliance.
A Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 drivetrain—including the ultra-scarce 54/40 crankset and integrated power meter.
While relatively new, Kwiatkowski’s crank already has plenty of scuffs and signs of wear.
Most Shimano-sponsored teams and riders have full 9250 12-speed groups, but are using the previous generation 9150 11-speed power-meter crank.
That brand-new-looking 30mm Continental Grand Prix 5000s TR is the same model used by Sonny Colbrelli when he won Paris-Roubaix in October 2021.
The previous model of this tire tested very, very fast in VeloNews’ most recent tire test. Continental claims this tire is even faster, with an improved bead-to-rim engagement.