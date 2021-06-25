Oregon Trail: Sturm gets redemption as Stetina powers on

Stage 2 of the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, a five-day point-to-point stage race, saw Sarah Sturm claim the stage that took her out in 2019, and Pete Stetina furthered his lead in the overall with another win.

Stage 2 also saw all manner of gorgeous Oregonian scenery, with a day that began in tents and ended in a cool river.

Stage 2, a 59mi jaunt from Blue River to Oakridge, was aggressive early on. Jonathan Baker (Rodeo Labs) attacked solo, but was caught and passed by Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix), Stetina (Canyon), and Coulton Hartrich (Manzur) on the day’s main climb.

“Baker was attacking like a madman,” Anderson said, adding that Stetina again proved the strongest. “Unless Stetina has a mechanical or a flat it’s going to be impossible to beat him in the GC, but I’d love to beat him in at least one stage. He’d gap me on every climb, but that’s okay as he was one of the best in the WorldTour.”

In the women’s field, Sturm (Specialized) showed up to win the stage where she crashed out in the event’s last running. And win she did, taking 10 minutes back in the overall. Becca Fahringer (Kona) struggled with a mechanical, which allowed Serena Gordon move into the overall lead, 46 seconds ahead of Sturm. Hillary Heskitt (Squad Cycles) and Flavia Oliviera (Cinch) were second and third on the day, respectively.

Check out the gallery below for a view of the gravel trail from Blue River to Oakridge.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage 2 women

Place Name Time Sex Category Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team 1 Sarah Sturm 2:49:43 F Open Women 1 — 16.7 mph 243 Specialized 2 Hilary Heskett 2:57:18 F Open Women 2 +7:35 16.0 mph 216 Squad Cycles 3 Flavia Oliveria 2:57:18 F Open Women 3 +7:35 16.0 mph 228 CINCH ELITE 4 Serena Gordon 2:59:37 F Open Women 4 +9:54 15.8 mph 254 Liv Racing 5 Lauren Cantwell 3:00:33 F Open Women 5 +10:50 15.7 mph 205 Velocio // Exploro

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage 2 men