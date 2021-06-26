Oregon Trail: Anderson and Kabush drop Stetina on tricky descent; Sturm takes jersey

Stage 3 of the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder was a short but fast one — on the climbs and the descents.

With 5,500ft of climbing packed into the 53-mile stage from Oakridge to Gilchrist, it took an aggressive tempo for the top men to finish in just over 2.5 hours and the top women to finish in just under 3 hours.

After two days of getting distanced in the finale by Pete Stetina (Canyon), on stage 3 Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and stalwart racer Geoff Kabush (Yeti) were able to strike back against the climber when the gravel trail turned downwards.

On the main climb of the day, Stetina and Anderson pounded out a hard pace that thinned the front group to seven at the top. With some sharp rollers preceding the descent, Kabush and Anderson put in some digs before a hard attack into the last descent wedged the duo clear for a nervy run down to the finish.

Anderson was even able to distance multi-time Olympic mountain biker Kabush late in the descent to take the win by 7 seconds.

In the women’s race, the day’s climb also did some damage, with stage 2 winner Sarah Sturm (Specializd) throttling her way into a near-3-minute advantage at the top. Behind, Rebecca Fahringer (Kona), Serena Gordon (Liv), and Hilary Heskett (Squad Cycles) worked together to try to limit their losses.

Ahead, Sturm descend into the overall lead, coming across the line 56 seconds ahead of Serena, for an overall lead of just 10 seconds heading into the race’s queen stage on Saturday.

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 3

Place Name Time Sex Category Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team 1 Sarah Sturm 2:51:01 F Open Women 1 — 16.1 mph 243 Specialized 2 Serena Gordon 2:51:57 F Open Women 2 +56 16.0 mph 254 Liv Racing 3 Rebecca Fahringer 2:55:40 F Open Women 3 +4:39 15.7 mph 1 Kona Maxxis Shimano 4 Flavia Oliveria 2:56:56 F Open Women 4 +5:55 15.6 mph 228 CINCH ELITE 5 Hilary Heskett 2:58:49 F Open Women 5 +7:48 15.4 mph 216 Squad Cycles

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 3

Place Name Time Cat Cat Place Gap Speed Bib Team 1 Edward Anderson 2:31:33 Open Men 1 — 18.2 mph 5 Alpecin-Fenix 2 Geoff Kabush 2:31:40 Open Men 2 +07 18.1 mph 82 Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore 3 Matthew Fox 2:32:02 Open Men 3 +29 18.1 mph 58 4 Ryan Petry 2:33:06 Open Men 4 +1:33 18.0 mph 84 5 Peter Stetina 2:33:42 Open Men 5 +2:09 17.9 mph 159 Team Ruined Gravel

