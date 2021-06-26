Oregon Trail: Anderson and Kabush drop Stetina on tricky descent; Sturm takes jersey

Stage 3 of the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder was a short but fast one — on the climbs and the descents.
With 5,500ft of climbing packed into the 53-mile stage from Oakridge to Gilchrist, it took an aggressive tempo for the top men to finish in just over 2.5 hours and the top women to finish in just under 3 hours.
After two days of getting distanced in the finale by Pete Stetina (Canyon), on stage 3 Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and stalwart racer Geoff Kabush (Yeti) were able to strike back against the climber when the gravel trail turned downwards.
On the main climb of the day, Stetina and Anderson pounded out a hard pace that thinned the front group to seven at the top. With some sharp rollers preceding the descent, Kabush and Anderson put in some digs before a hard attack into the last descent wedged the duo clear for a nervy run down to the finish.
Anderson was even able to distance multi-time Olympic mountain biker Kabush late in the descent to take the win by 7 seconds.
In the women’s race, the day’s climb also did some damage, with stage 2 winner Sarah Sturm (Specializd) throttling her way into a near-3-minute advantage at the top. Behind, Rebecca Fahringer (Kona), Serena Gordon (Liv), and Hilary Heskett (Squad Cycles) worked together to try to limit their losses.
Ahead, Sturm descend into the overall lead, coming across the line 56 seconds ahead of Serena, for an overall lead of just 10 seconds heading into the race’s queen stage on Saturday.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women stage 3
|
Place
|
Name
|
Time
|
Sex
|
Category
|
Cat Place
|
Gap
|
Speed
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Sarah Sturm
|2:51:01
|F
|Open Women
|1
|—
|16.1 mph
|243
|Specialized
|2
|Serena Gordon
|2:51:57
|F
|Open Women
|2
|+56
|16.0 mph
|254
|Liv Racing
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer
|2:55:40
|F
|Open Women
|3
|+4:39
|15.7 mph
|1
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
|4
|Flavia Oliveria
|2:56:56
|F
|Open Women
|4
|+5:55
|15.6 mph
|228
|CINCH ELITE
|5
|Hilary Heskett
|2:58:49
|F
|Open Women
|5
|+7:48
|15.4 mph
|216
|Squad Cycles
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men stage 3
|
Place
|
Name
|
Time
|
Cat
|
Cat Place
|
Gap
|
Speed
|
Bib
|
Team
|1
|Edward Anderson
|2:31:33
|Open Men
|1
|—
|18.2 mph
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Geoff Kabush
|2:31:40
|Open Men
|2
|+07
|18.1 mph
|82
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
|3
|Matthew Fox
|2:32:02
|Open Men
|3
|+29
|18.1 mph
|58
|4
|Ryan Petry
|2:33:06
|Open Men
|4
|+1:33
|18.0 mph
|84
|5
|Peter Stetina
|2:33:42
|Open Men
|5
|+2:09
|17.9 mph
|159
|Team Ruined Gravel
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder women’s GC after stage 3
|
Place
|
Name
|
Total Time
|
Gap
|
Bib
|
Day 1
|
Day 2
|
Day 3
|
Day 4
|
Day 5
|
Team
|1
|Sarah Sturm
|10:07:05
|—
|243
|4:26:21
|2:49:43
|2:51:01
|Specialized
|2
|Serena Gordon
|10:07:15
|+0:10
|254
|4:15:41
|2:59:37
|2:51:57
|Liv Racing
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer
|10:24:48
|+17:43
|1
|4:25:52
|3:03:16
|2:55:40
|Kona Maxxis Shimano
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder men’s GC after stage 3
|
Place
|
Name
|
Day 1
|
Day 2
|
Day 3
|
Day 4
|
Day 5
|
Total Time
|
Bib
|
Team
|Pioneer
|1
|Peter Stetina
|3:33:50
|2:28:41
|2:33:42
|8:36:13
|159
|Team Ruined Gravel
|2
|Edward Anderson
|3:42:26
|2:29:17
|2:31:33
|8:43:16
|5
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Geoff Kabush
|3:50:40
|2:32:18
|2:31:40
|8:54:38
|82
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
Is it the engine or the unreleased Fox suspension gravel fork that has Rebecca Fahringer smiling? Perhaps a bit of both.
Oregon Trail is a five-day, point-to-point gravel stage race. Here, Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and Pete Stetina (orange leader’s jersey) lead the field up a climb.
Sarah Sturm powered her way into her second stage win and the overall lead.
Fahringer leads Serena Gordon and Hilary Heskett.
No pesky Tour de France fans with signs out here to worry about.
Sturm opened up a three-minute lead over the top of the climb, and was able to hold an advantage to the line.
Stetina finished fifth on the day, but still holds a 7:03 lead in the overall over Anderson.
Anderson and Geoff Kabush blazed the descent.
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder continues Saturday with a 94mi/9,8737ft stage followed by stage 5’s 84 miles and 6,491ft on Sunday.